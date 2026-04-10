Nigeria: EFCC Petitioned to Arrest Blessing CEO Over Alleged N300million 'Fake Cancer' Fundraising Scam

Controversial influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, widely known as Blessing CEO, has been dragged before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of cyberbullying, forgery, and a multi-million naira fundraising fraud.

In a formal petition dated April 8, 2026, the family of Mrs. Mbara Deborah, a genuine cancer survivor, accused the relationship blogger of altering Deborah's medical reports to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians of over ₦300 million.

The petition, filed by the law firm S.M. Anyanwu & Co (Chieze Chambers) on behalf of Mrs Mbara Deborah, alleges that Blessing CEO used her massive social media influence to monetise Deborah's health crisis under false pretences.

In a formal petition dated April 8, 2026, and seen by SaharaReporters, on Thursday, the family of Mrs. Mbara Deborah, a genuine cancer survivor, accused the relationship blogger of altering Deborah's medical reports to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians of over ₦300 million.

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The petition, filed by the law firm S.M. Anyanwu & Co (Chieze Chambers) on behalf of Mrs. Mbara Deborah, alleges that Blessing CEO used her massive social media influence to monetize Deborah's health crisis under false pretenses.

According to the document, Deborah, a beauty entrepreneur based in Asaba, Delta State, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025 at Xinus Medical Diagnostic.

Blessing CEO, who had previously been a client of Deborah's makeup business, allegedly obtained the medical records but "altered" them to claim the patient was suffering from "Stage Four (4) Cancer" to elicit maximum public sympathy.

"The fraudster, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka a.k.a Blessing CEO... used the same [altered report] to defraud innocent Nigerians who had donated well over ₦300 million (Three Hundred Million Naira Only) for fake Stage Four (4) cancer," the petition stated.

The petitioner's counsel described the instructions from Mrs. Mbara as "painful," noting that while Deborah was battling for her life, Blessing CEO was allegedly using her image and falsified medical data to rake in donations into private accounts that were never remitted to the patient.

The petition further accuses the content creator of cyberbullying when the victim and her family attempted to call out the discrepancies in the fundraising campaign.

The document shows a "Received" stamp from the Executive Chairman's Office of the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja, dated April 8, 2026.

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The family is demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of the social media influencer to bring her to justice for what they described as a "heartless" exploitation of a life-threatening illness.

Blessing CEO is no stranger to legal troubles or social media scandals. This latest allegation of ₦300 million fraud comes at a time when the Nigerian government is tightening its grip on "social media solicitation" and unregulated fundraising.

If the EFCC establishes a prima facie case, the self-acclaimed relationship expert could face charges for obtaining money under false pretences, forgery, and cyberstalking.