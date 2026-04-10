Liberia: Court Orders Kuoh to Submit to LFA Electoral Process, Lifts Injunction

MONROVIA -- The Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice has ordered FC Fassell President Cassell Anthony Kuoh to submit to the Liberia Football Association's electoral process, while lifting a permanent injunction that had stalled the vote.

The ruling, delivered Thursday by Judge Peter W. Gbeneweleh, clears a major legal hurdle and allows the LFA to proceed with its elections after weeks of uncertainty.

Gbeneweleh said the court does not have jurisdiction over constitutional questions related to the LFA's 2018 statutes, noting such matters fall under the authority of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

"Wherefore and in view of the foregoing, this Court hereby declines jurisdiction over the constitutionality of the LFA 2018 approved statutes, same being cognizable before the Supreme Court of Liberia," the judge said.

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The court affirmed Kuoh's right to contest the LFA elections but ruled that he must do so within the framework of the association's rules and regulations.

"This Court hereby declares the right of petitioner Cassell Anthony Kuoh to contest the LFA elections and that he should avail himself to the electoral process of the Liberia Football Association," the ruling stated.

The court also vacated the injunction that had halted the electoral timetable, effectively restoring momentum to the process.

Kuoh had challenged the LFA electoral guidelines, arguing that provisions barring individuals with past criminal convictions from contesting violated constitutional protections. His legal team sought a declaratory judgment on those grounds.

The court said such constitutional challenges must be addressed by the Supreme Court and cannot be used to obstruct an ongoing electoral process.

The decision is expected to allow the LFA to resume full electoral activities, with stakeholders viewing the ruling as a step toward restoring stability and continuity in Liberian football governance.