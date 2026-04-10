Africa: All of Africa Today - April 10, 2026

Nigeria Slams 'Unbalanced' U.S. Travel Warning

The United States has urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria, citing rising risks of terrorism, kidnapping and civil unrest. The state department's travel update added that specific Nigerian states that pose an increased risk have been placed under the most severe warning that advises against all travel in the affected areas. In the travel advisory, US citizens were warned that attacks could occur with little or no warning in public spaces, including markets, hotels, places of worship, schools and transport hubs. The Nigerian government has described as unbalanced a US advisory authorising the departure of non-essential personnel and urging Americans not to travel to the West African country. The advisory comes amid a fresh surge in deadly attacks across parts of the country, and despite an expanding security partnership between the two nations.

Kenya Rejects UN Claims of Abuse by Haiti Mission Troops

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Kenya has made a formal protest against a UN report alleging that its personnel serving in a Security Council-authorised mission in Haiti had been involved in sexual abuse. In a letter to the UN chief António Gutteres, Kenya's Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi expressed concern over the allegations that were first reported last August. A report by the secretary general made public last week implicates officers under the Kenyan-led mission in four cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence. Three of the alleged victims are children - a 12-year-old and two aged 16. Mudavadi said the claims had been investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. However, the UN report indicated that the allegations were substantiated by human rights investigators. According to the UN, the allegations are under review.

Guelleh Set to Extend Decades-Long Rule in Djibouti

Djibouti's long-time president, Ismail Omar Guelleh, 78, is set to extend his 27-year rule in an election widely seen as lacking genuine competition. Critics describe it as a "foregone conclusion." The vote took place in a strategically vital nation at the entrance to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which hosts multiple foreign military bases and plays a key role in regional security and global shipping. Guelleh is one of Africa's longest-serving leaders. He won re-election in 2021 with 97% of the vote in a ballot largely boycotted by the opposition, which had said that would be his final term. In 2025, the parliament changed the 75-year age limit for presidential candidates, allowing him to run again. Human rights organisations accuse the government of repressing dissent. Djibouti ranks 168th out of 180 in the 2025 press freedom index by Reporters Without Borders.

Report Flags Intimidation in Zimbabwe Constitutional Hearings

A report by the Alliance for Community Based Organisations (ACBOs) found that Zimbabwe's public hearings on the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3, though widely attended, were marked by intimidation, restricted participation and unequal access to voice. The findings indicate that the hearings were widely organized across all provinces, with large crowds in many areas. However, the report said that "high turnout did not guarantee meaningful participation," as many participants could not participate in or influence proceedings. A number of participants reported that they were denied access to venues, prevented from speaking, or discouraged from expressing their dissenting views. Women and young women often face barriers and retaliation when they speak out. Despite meeting formal requirements, the hearings failed to ensure meaningful public participation, according to the report.

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Ruto Vows Crackdown on Nairobi Cartels

Kenyan President William Ruto has vowed to crack down on cartels in Nairobi, warning that the days of protecting powerful interests at public expense are over. In his address, Ruto encouraged county and national governments to work closely together to dismantle networks that profit from dysfunction and institutional paralysis. He condemned the persistent cycle of blame and inaction that has slowed progress in the capital. Ruto acknowledged the public's growing frustration over the state of the city. The President said that the fight against Nairobi's cartels is a collective responsibility.