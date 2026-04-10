Nigeria: Tinubu Urged to Address Military Pension Board Dispute

A civil society group, the Security and Public Affairs Analysts Forum, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to look into the dispute surrounding the appointment of retired Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu as chairman of the Military Pension Board.

In a statement signed by its Head of Investigation, Olasunkanmi Olaniyi, the group said Abubakar, though appointed with other members of the board, has not been allowed to assume duty. It alleged that this followed instructions from Defence Headquarters.

The forum said the development appeared to conflict with the President's directive. It noted that the board had previously been headed by civilians, citing J.A. Awosika (1975-1976), Onoche (1976-1977), Fakumoju (1977-1978), and D. Usman (1978-1979).

It also challenged the position that only serving officers can lead the board, pointing to instances where retired officers have headed government agencies. It referenced the appointment of Col Hameed Ali (retd) as head of the Nigeria Customs Service during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

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According to the group, Abubakar had overseen the board in an acting capacity for three months and received positive feedback from officers, as well as from the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Ministry of Defence. It added that his appointment was approved by the President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The group said it was drawing attention to the issue in case the President was unaware of the situation and urged him to intervene.

It also noted that some organisations from Abubakar's region, including the Northeast Development Association and the Arewa Youth Assembly, had expressed support for his appointment.