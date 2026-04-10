Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Soldiers Killed in Borno Attack, Urges Support for Military

The president also called on Nigerians and the media to support the Armed Forces, cautioning against narratives that undermine ongoing military efforts.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of soldiers during a coordinated terrorist attack on a military formation in Benisheikh, Borno State, describing the fallen troops as unforgettable heroes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked three military bases in Pulka, Mungono and Benisheikh where the commanding officer of 29 Task Force Brigade, Oseni Braimah, and other soldiers were reported killed on 9 April.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the attack on Benisheikh, but said the midnight attack was repelled. Michael Onoja, defence spokesperson, explained that many soldiers were killed during the invasion. However, he was silent on the reported killing of Mr Braimah, a brigadier general.

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In a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday night, the president extended condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and the Nigerian Armed Forces, urging them to remain resolute despite the loss.

Mr Tinubu commended the courage of the troops, noting that they fought gallantly to repel the insurgents and prevent them from overrunning nearby communities.

"From the reports I have received, our armed forces have been conducting sustained, intense land and air offensives against the insurgents, neutralising many of their fighters and commanders. The insurgents' counterattack is a sign of desperation," the president said.

He specifically paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, stating that their sacrifice in defence of the nation would not be forgotten.

"The government will never forget their sacrifices. Their sacrifices will not be in vain. Because of the courage and dedication of our troops on the frontline, our resolve to defeat terrorism and all forms of violence across Nigeria is stronger than ever," he added.

While mourning the loss, Mr Tinubu urged military commanders and personnel across all theatres of operation not to be discouraged, but to remain steadfast in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

"I urge the Military High Command and our troops... do not lose heart, do not be weary, do not be discouraged. Our officers and men should continue to serve with honour, courage, and patriotism," he said, assuring that the government would continue to provide necessary equipment and prioritise troop welfare.

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The president also called on Nigerians and the media to support the Armed Forces, cautioning against narratives that undermine ongoing military efforts.

"These soldiers are our heroes; unforgettable and irreplaceable," he stated.

Mr Tinubu further extended his condolences to the government and people of Borno State, reaffirming the federal government's commitment to working with the state to achieve lasting peace and total victory over insurgency.