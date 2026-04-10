Nigeria: Immigration Chief Suspends Comptrollers Over Seme Border Extortion Allegations

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has initiated a probe following online reports alleging widespread extortion by personnel along the Lagos-Seme border corridor.

Consequently, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, has ordered the immediate suspension of the comptrollers overseeing the affected commands to pave the way for a transparent probe.

In a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, the Comptroller General unequivocally condemned the actions depicted in the reports, describing such conduct as unacceptable and a direct violation of the core values and operational standards of the Service.

The NIS leadership directed a thorough investigation to identify every officer involved, ensuring that appropriate disciplinary measures are applied with immediate effect to those found wanting.

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The Service reassured the general public of its unwavering commitment to delivering professional and efficient services at all points of entry and exit.

It maintained that no act undermining public trust or tarnishing the integrity of the institution will be condoned.

To support this mandate, the NIS encouraged citizens to report misconduct through its 24-hour contact centre numbers and official social media handles, as internal mechanisms are being strengthened to uphold accountability.

Akinkabi said the move reinforces the service's mission to facilitate lawful migration while maintaining the highest levels of discipline and professionalism across its various formations.