Nigerian Politician Arrested for Allegedly Providing False Intelligence to Embassies

Mr Gebi, a lawmaker in the 7th House of Representatives, was arrested by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) on Friday, 03 April, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Aliyu Gebi, a Nigerian politician and security consultant was arrested last week and subsequently granted bail over allegations that he supplied what security sources described as false intelligence to foreign embassies in Nigeria, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Mr Gebi, a lawmaker in the 7th House of Representatives, was arrested by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) on Friday, 03 April, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The politician who has now become a prominent figure in Nigeria's security architecture, allegedly provided "false intelligence" to embassies in Nigeria.

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A security source who was not authorised to speak to the press about the matter, said Mr Gebi's report ignited tension, forcing some airlines to cancel flights to Nigeria.

"Lufthansa cancelled flights scheduled to take off to Nigeria," the source said, adding British Airways nearly did the same.

Another source said the same intelligence was relied upon by the United States to issue an advisory to its citizens in Nigeria. Citing "deteriorating security situation", the US Department of State, in a tweet on Wednesday, asked its non-essential workers in Nigeria to leave the country due to worsening security conditions. The Nigerian government has refuted this claim, urging Nigeria's partners to ensure balanced and up-to-date reporting that reflects the "progress being made" to secure Nigeria.

Describing the West African country as unsafe, the US advised Americans to reconsider travelling to Nigeria. In its updated travel advisory, the US Department of State listed armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, and roadside banditry as violent crimes that are common across the country.

Places like Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina were listed as states with higher risk. Other states listed include Sokoto, Zamfara, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers.

While the content of Mr Gebi's report could not be obtained by this newspaper, many sources said it created diplomatic tension.

"Many embassies received the report and wanted to act on it, but the Nigerian government dialogued with them and they shelved their plans," another source told PREMIUM TIMES.

"But the United States went ahead to issue that advisory," he added.

The diplomatic relationship between Abuja and Washington worsened last year when the latter redesignated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern following false claims of "Christian genocide" in Nigeria, a claim which was propagated by President Donald Trump and some Republican lawmakers.

While the Nigerian government admitted that the country is facing threats, it argued that Nigerians of all faiths are victims of terror attacks. The United States maintained its position and launched missiles on Nigerian territory, claiming that it targeted Islamic State fighters in Sokoto, North-west. The Nigerian government later said it was briefed before the attack and provided the intelligence used by the US.

Mr Trump would later accept that Muslims are also victims of violence in Nigeria. This was followed by the deployment of US troops to the North-east where the Boko Haram insurgency has lingered for more than a decade. The Nigerian military said the US troops will not be involved in combat operations but will provide training and technical support.

Investigation continues

While Mr Gebi had been granted bail, sources said he's being investigated and will be charged in court afterwards.

The former politician, this newspaper gathered, has been reporting to the SSS headquarters since the incident.

"He has been going to the SSS office since he was granted bail," one source said. "He is being investigated and will be charged in court."

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PREMIUM TIMES could not reach Mr Gebi for comments. His line was switched off and messages sent to him on WhatsApp and via SMS had neither been acknowledged nor responded to. Our reporter observed that he has not been active on WhatsApp, raising suspicion that his phone might have been confiscated by the secret police.

Who is Gebi?

Mr Gebi, was born on 17 January 1975 in Bauchi State.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 where he chaired the committee on internal security.

He subsequently became a special adviser at the ministry of interior between 2015 and 2023.

Mr Gebi was later appointed as special adviser on non-kinetic security strategies at the Defence Headquarters where he focused on peace frameworks, early warning systems and coordinated responses to insurgency and cross-border terrorism.