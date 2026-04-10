Nigeria: Do the 2 - How Pepsodent, Dentists and Government Are Building a National Habit for Healthier Oral Hygiene

In a bid to strengthen oral health awareness and build lifelong habits, Pepsodent, in collaboration with the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), recently launched the 2026 World Oral Health Day campaign, themed "Do The 2".

The initiative urges Nigerians to brush twice daily -- morning and night -- and to visit the dentist at least twice a year, reinforcing simple but vital practices for healthier teeth and gums. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the campaign also underscores a broader shift toward preventive healthcare, emphasising awareness, early detection and community engagement over treatment alone

In homes across Nigeria, the nightly routine often ends with lights switched off and families settling into bed. Yet, for many, one important step is still missing -- brushing their teeth before sleep. Health experts say this simple omission leaves teeth exposed to bacteria overnight, increasing the risk of cavities, plaque build-up, gum disease and bad breath.

It is this everyday habit that has inspired a renewed national conversation around oral hygiene, as stakeholders in the health sector, government and private sector unite to promote a simple but powerful message: brush twice daily.

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At the heart of this movement is Unilever through its Pepsodent 2026 World Oral Health Day (WOHD) campaign, themed "Do The 2", is championing a call designed to be memorable, practical and capable of shaping behaviour across generations. The campaign emphasises two key actions -- brushing day and night and visiting the dentist at least twice a year -- as the foundation of lifelong oral health.

Through a partnership involving the Nigerian Dental Association, the Federal Ministry of Health and community stakeholders, the initiative aims to reach 500,000 Nigerians through schools, markets, neighbourhood activations and dental camps across major cities including Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano. Health professionals say the campaign goes beyond marketing as it represents a coordinated public health effort to close gaps in awareness and access to dental care, particularly in communities where professional services remain limited.

Oral Health as a National Priority

Delivering the keynote address at the press conference marking the 2026 World Oral Health Day, the Unilever Personal Care Research and Development Head of Africa, Nwakamma Uchenna, described the event as both a celebration of progress and a call to sustain momentum in improving oral hygiene across the country.

"It is an honour to host oral health stakeholders in commemoration of 2026 World Oral Health Day. This serves as an opportunity to commend the progress made thus far in the promotion of good oral hygiene in Nigeria, and a call to continue prioritising oral health as a key component of our well-being this year and beyond," he said.

Uchenna stressed that oral health remains closely linked to overall wellbeing, noting that neglecting routine dental care can lead to serious health complications.

"Prevention is the most effective strategy against oral health challenge because poor dental hygiene can lead to various complications like gum disease, tooth decay, and even systemic conditions like diabetes and heart disease," he explained.

According to him, sustained partnerships have been central to expanding dental care access across Nigeria. He revealed that joint initiatives between Pepsodent and the Nigerian Dental Association have reached hundreds of thousands of citizens over the years.

"It is amazing how in five years, these programs have reached over 700,000 Nigerians. Last year, 2025, consumers in 20 states pan Nigeria participated and benefited from the program. At a ratio of 57,000 people to one dentist, it is more than convincing that this partnership is necessary," he added.

He also highlighted the success of school-based oral health education programmes, noting that early habits play a decisive role in preventing long-term dental problems.

"For instance, the Pepsodent Schools Program has been helpful in driving the importance of brushing day and night among pupils. Through it, they learnt the proper way to brush and as at today, it has reached 11,803,774 pupils," he said.

Driving Awareness and Access Through Partnership

Speaking on behalf of the brand, Pepsodent Brand Manager, Lauretta Amie, emphasised that the campaign reflects years of sustained investment in oral health awareness and community outreach.

"It's another year to celebrate the World Oral Health Day with Pepsodent and appreciate the confidence of oral hygiene in white teeth and healthier smiles," she said.

Amie explained that the "Do The 2" campaign is designed not only to promote good habits but also to address widespread misconceptions about dental care.

"The campaign aims to inspire a conscious fight against oral health challenge by encouraging people to brush twice a day -- morning and night. Brushing the teeth once a day is not enough, it leaves the teeth exposed to bacteria overnight, thereby increasing the risk of cavities, plaque build-up, gum disease, bad breath and tooth decay," she stated.

She noted that night-time brushing is particularly critical because it removes food particles and acids accumulated during the day.

"To guard against this, the 'Do The 2' campaign encourages night-time brushing which will help to remove the food particles and sugar acids while offering a 24-hour protection support when paired with a morning routine," she explained.

The campaign, she added, is structured as a week-long programme combining education, screenings and demonstrations across multiple locations.

"It will involve 50 schools, a World Oral Health Day activation led by the Nigeria Dental Association in 17 NDA chapters and the setting up of dental camps across Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano," Amie said.

Government Commitment to Preventive Oral Healthcare

Representing the Federal Ministry of Health, the Head of Dentistry, Dr. Gloria Uzoigwe, underscored the importance of preventive healthcare in reducing the burden of oral diseases nationwide.

"On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health, I am honored to join you today on this occasion of joint press conference to commemorate World Oral Health Day. This annual observance is more than a symbolic occasion, it is a call to action, reminding us that oral health is integral to overall health and well-being, as it is always said that 'the mouth is a gateway to the body'," she said.

Uzoigwe noted that oral diseases remain among the most common health challenges in Nigeria, despite being largely preventable.

"Dental caries, gum disease, and oral cancers affect millions, often leading to pain, reduced productivity, and diminished quality of life. Yet, with proper awareness, preventive care, and access to affordable treatment, these burdens can be significantly reduced," she explained.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening policies that integrate dental care into primary healthcare services.

"Our partnership with Unilever demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration in advancing national health priorities," she said.

According to her, school oral health programmes have already delivered measurable benefits across several states.

"These schools have received oral health education, free dental screenings, and oral hygiene kits. Children are learning to care for their teeth, communities are gaining access to preventive services, and families are becoming more aware of the link between oral health and general health," she added.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

Also speaking at the event, the President of the Nigerian Dental Association, Dr. Elias Emedom Martins, described oral health as a shared responsibility requiring sustained commitment from individuals, professionals and institutions.

"Today marks yet another milestone in our effort to highlight the importance of oral health as we assemble to mark the commencement of WOHD 2026 Campaign as a global campaign that strives to emphasize the significance of oral health in our daily lives," he said.

Martins stressed that oral health affects more than physical comfort, influencing productivity, confidence and social interaction.

"Oral health is not only about healthy clean teeth and gums but also about how oral health affects our ability to perform the task of eating, speech, learn, work and relate with others," he explained.

He warned that limited awareness and access to dental services continue to worsen oral health challenges in many communities.

"In Nigeria, oral health challenges are made worse by decreased access to oral care majorly due to poor awareness and inadequate resources due to poor economic indices," he said.

The association, he added, is encouraging preventive practices as the most effective solution.

"Oral diseases can be prevented through simple daily habits like twice daily tooth brushing, flossing, proper tooth brushing techniques, regular dental check-ups, and avoidance of poor oral habits," he stated.

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Taking Oral Health to Schools, Markets and Communities

Beyond speeches and policy commitments, the campaign's strength lies in its community-based approach, driven by collaboration among key stakeholders including the NDA, FMOH, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Unilever, and other partners who came together to officially kick off WOHD 2026 activities.

Following the launch, the campaign moved swiftly from conference halls into communities through structured outreach programmes designed to reach families directly where they live, learn and work.

One key component was the Schools Engagement Programme, educating pupils on the importance of brushing twice daily through practical demonstrations and interactive sessions. Dental professionals engaged children with tooth brushing demonstrations, product sampling and free dental screening while creating fun, memorable experiences around oral care. These activities reached major urban centres including Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano.

In addition, NDA-led WOHD Activations took oral health education to public spaces such as open markets, schools and neighbourhood centres. Consumers were engaged through demonstrations, education sessions, product sampling and free dental checks delivered by trained professionals. Activations were conducted across 17 NDA chapters nationwide, reaching communities in 50 schools and extending preventive care to populations with limited access to dental services.

Complementing these efforts were Dental Camps, providing structured clinical support in five key locations within Oyo State. Working through five NDA state chapters, these camps delivered oral examinations, scaling and polishing, and referrals for further treatment. They served as vital access points for professional dental care, particularly where facilities are limited.

The campaign highlights a broader shift toward preventive healthcare, a model prioritising awareness, early detection and community engagement rather than treatment alone. Its simple but powerful message remains: brush twice daily, visit the dentist regularly, and protect your smile for life. For all Nigerians, the guidance is practical and clear: brush in the morning, brush at night, and see a dentist regularly. In a country where millions lack professional dental services, this routine may prove one of the most effective public health interventions of all.