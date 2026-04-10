Africa: Pope Leo's Visit to Africa - Theology Scholar Outlines 3 Realities the Catholic Church Must Face

analysis

Pope Leo's decision to make Africa one of the early destinations of his young papacy signals the continent's importance in global Catholicism. His April 2026 visit reflects both his personal ties to Africa and the rapid rise of Christianity across the continent.

His 10-day itinerary to Algeria, Angola, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea is also historically significant. In Algeria, for instance, Pope Leo will walk in the footsteps of Augustine of Hippo (who lived around the year 400), his spiritual father, highlighting the African roots of Christianity.

But when the pope announced his Africa trip in February 2026, few could have anticipated how rapidly the global security landscape would deteriorate. There is a real risk that ongoing global crises, such as the conflict in Iran, will dominate attention, overshadowing both the significance of Pope Leo's visit and the persistent, often overlooked, conflicts across Africa.

The last papal visit to Africa - by his predecessor, Pope Francis, in 2023 to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan - was similarly intended to draw attention to Africa's enduring wars. Vast refugee settlements across the continent stand as stark reminders of lives suspended in uncertainty and suffering.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

I am an African theologian and my work examines how contemporary Catholicism is changing. My research goes beyond tracking the demographics of Christian expansion. It asks how Christian communities, rooted in diverse cultures, are transforming societies and cultures in line with the Gospel.

By choosing to visit Africa now, Pope Leo is making a clear statement: Africa matters. The Catholic church on the continent can seize this moment to build more equal, non-patronising partnerships with churches in the global north, where membership is declining.

Christianity's African roots

Christianity is not a recent import to Africa brought by European missionaries. The continent has long provided deep cultural, spiritual and theological roots for Christianity. This includes Joseph and Mary's flight into Egypt when the life of Jesus was threatened by Herod after his birth, and the catechetical school of Alexandria, the world's oldest centre of Christian higher learning.

Pope Leo's visit offers a powerful historical reminder of the continent's foundational role in shaping the church, particularly in its first five centuries.

Additionally, Africa is home to the fastest-growing Catholic population, now estimated at 280 million Catholics, or 19.8% of the world's Catholic population. In 2025 alone, the African Catholic church had 8.3 million new members.

Africa contributes significantly to the church's global human capital. Nigeria, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo are among the top 10 "sending nations" in the missionary exchange from the global south to the global north.

Read more: Pope Leo XIV is the first member of the Order of St. Augustine to be elected pope - but who are the Augustinians?

Pope Paul VI was the first modern pope to visit Africa, in 1969. He said the time had come for Africa to have "an African Christianity".

Many African Catholics see this speech as an invitation to Africans to take responsibility for making Christianity truly Catholic and truly African.

Pope John Paul II later, in 1995, affirmed that the "hour of Africa" had come. Pope Benedict XVI, during his 2009 visit to Africa, described the continent as a "spiritual lung" for a world in crisis.

These expressions signal a shared conviction: the church in Africa has come of age and stands as a major spiritual force in the contemporary expansion of global Christianity.

Some challenges persist

Pope Leo is no stranger to the continent. He visited several African countries during his two terms as the global head of the Order of St Augustine, headquartered in Rome.

However, he will encounter a persistent and troubling paradox that marks both the church and wider society. The rapid growth of Christianity has not consistently translated into better lives for people. If the church is to remain relevant, it must more convincingly embody the Gospel's transformative power within the lived realities of African societies.

It needs to address the fluid religious imagination of many African Christians who easily migrate from mainline Christian groups like Catholicism to Pentecostalism and African traditional religion. This means the Catholic church needs a moment of self-introspection to ask if it is really meeting the people at their points of need. Is it a church that bears the narratives and wounds of the people?

Without addressing the deeper crisis of faith and the battle for survival in Africa by so many believers walking in poverty, the church risks becoming a provider of charitable services. It could instead be a force for deeper social transformation, religious and moral conversion, and spiritual renewal.

Read more: Is Pope Leo XIV liberal or conservative? Why these labels don't work for popes

Pope Leo's visit also unfolds within politically sensitive contexts.

In Cameroon, the long-running conflict in Anglophone regions and President Paul Biya's long rule have raised concerns. A papal visit could be interpreted as legitimising power structures that many see as repressive. Biya's decades in power have been associated with electoral manipulation, repression of dissent and state capture.

Similar tensions exist in Equatorial Guinea. President Teodoro Obiang has been in power for 47 years. His rule has been marked by the suppression of the opposition in an oil-rich yet deeply unequal nation.

The image of two long-serving rulers standing with Pope Leo will be striking. It will raise questions. But it will also create an opportunity for the pope to speak some hard truths to leaders who are destroying Africa.

By contrast, Angola offers a more hopeful narrative of post-conflict recovery. It demonstrates how collaboration between the church, state and civil society can yield gradual but meaningful progress.

Africa and the future of a listening church

For all that was said about Pope Francis' love for Africa, it remains striking that, by his death in April 2025, no African cardinal headed a dicastery (a ministry-level department of the central administration of the Catholic church in Rome).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Africans accounted for barely 12% of the College of Cardinals. Its members are the closest advisors of the pope and choose new popes.

Pope Leo has already begun to address this imbalance in key commissions and administrative structures by appointing Africans to positions of real influence.

One of the most notable traits attributed to him is his capacity to listen. In my view, this listening must confront three interrelated realities if the church in Africa is to become a credible agent of transformation.

Dependency: Parishes and pastoral programmes in Africa still depend on financial support from Europe and North America. This is a major obstacle to the emergence of a mature and self-sustaining African Christianity. The church risks reproducing asymmetrical power dynamics that weaken human agency and pastoral creativity.

Decolonisation: Inherited church structures and theological frameworks should be interrogated. Without this, the church won't be rooted in the lived experiences and realities of African peoples.

Leadership: The crisis of leadership in Africa is mirrored within the church. What is needed is a transformational, humble and servant leadership grounded in accountability, transparency and shared responsibility. This means greater inclusion of the voices and assets of the laity, especially of women.

Pope Leo's visit is a key moment for the Catholic Church in Africa. Will it remain a recipient of global Catholicism or help shape its future?

Stan Chu Ilo, Research Professor, World Christianity and African Studies, DePaul University