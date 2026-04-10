Nigeria: Atiku's Aide Faults Tinubu Over Plateau Visit, Lagos Engagements

The aide warns that the current approach to governance falls short of the solemn responsibilities of the presidency, emphasising that leadership is not a ceremonial privilege but a duty that demands presence, responsiveness, and an unwavering sense of purpose.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned President Bola Tinubu over what he described as a troubling pattern of absentee leadership that raises serious questions about his commitment to the responsibilities entrusted to him by the Nigerian people.

The criticism, delivered in a press statement signed on Thursday by Phrank Shaibu, aenior special assistant on public communication to Atiku, comes amid widespread concern about the president's conduct in recent public engagements, which many observers say reflects a troubling detachment from the weighty obligations of governance.

The statement singled out Mr Tinubu's recent stopover in Jos, Plateau State, following a devastating terrorist attack, as emblematic of his disengaged style of leadership.

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Mr Shaibu further stressed that it was "troubling and unacceptable" that Mr Tinubu, after embarking on a two-day working visit to Lagos, failed to make meaningful appearances at several scheduled public events.

The visit to Jos

Plateau State has in recent months witnessed recurring communal violence and attacks by armed groups, prompting national outrage and calls for stronger federal intervention. The president's visit was widely anticipated as an opportunity to reassure affected communities and demonstrate leadership presence.

Instead, opposition figures say the brevity of the trip reinforced concerns about a detached presidency at a time of deepening insecurity.

Official reports indicate that the president spent barely 10 minutes at the Jos Airport before departing for Lagos, a gesture widely perceived as perfunctory and dismissive of the gravity of the tragedy.

The brief visit, many argue, failed to provide the reassurance or leadership expected of a sitting president in the aftermath of such incidents, leaving communities affected by the attacks feeling overlooked and abandoned.

"This perfunctory stop in Jos, followed by near-invisibility in Lagos, reflects a troubling pattern of detachment at the highest level of government," Mr Shaibu said.

Lagos engagements

Following the Plateau visit, Mr Tinubu proceeded to Lagos for what was officially described as a working visit. While the presidency listed several projects for commissioning, Mr Shaibu alleged that the president remained largely out of public view.

According to the statement, since arriving in Lagos, Mr Tinubu "has remained largely confined to his private residence, participating minimally in the engagements that were meant to validate the so-called working visit."

The statement acknowledged Mr Tinubu's attendance at the commissioning of the Iperu Airport in neighbouring Ogun State, but criticised the event as resembling a partisan gathering rather than a formal state function.

It further noted that key projects in Lagos, including the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge and a Multi-Agency Complex, were not personally inaugurated by the president. Instead, the duties were delegated to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a move the opposition described as evidence of disengagement.

Mr Shaibu warned that the current approach to governance falls short of the solemn responsibilities of the presidency, emphasising that leadership is not a ceremonial privilege but a duty that demands presence, responsiveness, and an unwavering sense of purpose.

The statement urged Mr Tinubu to urgently recalibrate his approach, to engage fully with the responsibilities of his office, and to demonstrate the seriousness of purpose required to address the mounting challenges facing the nation.

Failure to do so, the statement concluded, would amount to a grave disservice to the Nigerian people, who rely on active and committed leadership to navigate the nation through complex security, economic, and social challenges.

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Backstory

Mr Tinubu's trip to Jos came against the backdrop of renewed violence in Plateau communities, where coordinated attacks on villages had led to significant casualties and displacement.

Security agencies had come under pressure to contain the situation, while civil society groups and political leaders called for decisive federal action.

The president's visit was expected to achieve three key objectives: demonstrate solidarity with victims, assess security deployments, and signal stronger federal commitment to ending the violence.

Rather than visiting the community or hospitals where victims are receiving treatment, his engagement was confined to the airport, prompting widespread frustration.

The perceived brevity of Mr Tinubu's stopover has sparked debate about whether those objectives were effectively met.