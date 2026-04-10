Nigeria: Lagos, World Bank, FCMB Advance $500m Drive for Inclusive Education

The Lagos State Government, the World Bank and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) are advancing the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity-Governance (HOPE-GOV) programme, a $500 million initiative aimed at strengthening the systems that underpin basic education and primary healthcare in Nigeria.

Backed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and implemented across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the programme prioritises improved resource management and measurable outcomes.

Unlike traditional funding models, disbursements are tied to verified progress rather than projected plans--a shift already gaining traction in Lagos.

At a public presentation on the state's implementation progress, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu highlighted early gains in both education and healthcare delivery. He attributed these improvements to a transition from input-based spending to performance-driven outcomes.

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"For us in Lagos, this is about people," he said, adding, "It is about ensuring that a child has access to the right learning materials, that a mother receives quality care at a primary health centre, and that public resources are managed transparently for all to see."

Much of the transformation lies in less visible but critical systems--more efficient procurement processes, funding mechanisms that reward results, and institutions held to clear performance standards.

According to Senior Procurement Specialist at the World Bank, Akin Onimole, the programme is addressing long-standing structural gaps in service delivery.

He noted that Lagos has demonstrated strong commitment to strengthening procurement and institutional frameworks, helping translate reforms into tangible outcomes.

FCMB plays a key role in supporting fund flows for the initiative, aligning with its broader mission to expand access and economic opportunity.

"We are working with our partners to open up more opportunities for children and communities," said Yemisi Edun, adding, "By supporting education and primary healthcare, we are contributing to a system where more people can participate and progress."

Since 2025, HOPE-GOV has brought together government and private sector capacity around a shared goal: improving human capital and strengthening public systems. While the full impact will take time to materialise, the trajectory is clear--stronger institutions, deeper accountability, and more reliable service delivery for citizens.