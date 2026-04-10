Nigeria: Discos Lost N131.33bn in January - NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that the 12 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) collected a total sum of N204.7bn from electricity consumers in the month of January 2026.

In a factsheet on its X account, NERC said the amount collected was 76.34% of the total revenue for the month.

It added that consumers did not pay N63.5 billion from the N268.20bn bill sent to them.

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Also the factsheet said the DisCos received energy worth N336.43bn but the N2688.20 they billed customers, indicated N67.83bn worth of electricity was unaccounted.

In total, N131.33bn was lost to Aggregate Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C) losses during the month.

A breakdown showed Abuja DisCo billed its customers N45.95bn but was able to collect N35.88bn while Benin DisCo was able to collect N17.56bn from the N22.14bn it asked its customers to pay.

Eko DisCo received 35.88bn from the N40.98bn it asked its customers to pay while Enugu DisCo collected N15.96bn from the N23.18bn it billed its customers.

Ibadan DisCo also collected 20.66bn from the N27.26bn it billed customers while Ikeja DisCo gave out a bill of N44.20bn but was able to collect N38.80bn.

Jos DisCo asked its customers to pay for N13.09bn for the electricity they consumed, but the customers paid N6.25bn while Kaduna DisCo was able to recover N5.11bn from the N10.04bn electricity its customers consumed.

Kano DisCo billed its customers N15.35bn but received N8.53bn while Port Harcourt DisCo was able to collect N17bn from the N21.41bn it billed customers and Yola DisCo collected N3.06bn from the N4.55bn it billed its customers.