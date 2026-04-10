Nigeria: NRC Legacy Museum Hosts British Museum, Eyes Global Partnership On Rail Heritage

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Legacy Museum has received a significant boost in its quest for global recognition following a high-profile visit by experts from the British Museum and the University of Oxford, with discussions centred on preserving and revitalising Nigeria's rich railway heritage.

The delegation, led by Professor Paul Bagu, an anthropologist from the University of Oxford, alongside Mrs. Julia Hudson, visited the historic facility on a familiarisation tour designed to explore opportunities for collaboration in conservation, restoration, research and institutional exchange.

The visit, which attracted key stakeholders within the railway community, is widely seen as a major step toward repositioning the NRC Legacy Museum as a centre of excellence for railway heritage in Africa, while also strengthening Nigeria's cultural ties with global institutions.

During the tour, the visiting experts explored critical sections of the museum, including the iconic Old Running Shed, where a collection of ageing locomotives and coaches--some dating back several decades--are preserved.

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The team expressed strong interest in the technical and historical value of the relics, noting that their restoration would not only preserve Nigeria's railway history but also contribute to global industrial heritage documentation.

Professor Bagu, speaking during the engagement, described the museum as "a valuable repository of Nigeria's industrial and cultural history," stressing that it holds immense potential for international collaboration.

According to him, partnerships between Nigerian institutions and global heritage organisations would enable the transfer of technical expertise, capacity building and the adoption of best practices in conservation.

He further observed that the longstanding historical relationship between Britain and Nigeria's railway system provides a natural foundation for collaboration, adding that such shared heritage should be leveraged to promote preservation, research and tourism.

A key highlight of the visit was the discussion surrounding the historic railway coach used by Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Nigeria. The experts acknowledged the symbolic importance of the coach as a tangible representation of the historical links between both countries and emphasized the need to preserve it as a heritage asset of international relevance.

The delegation also reflected on similar heritage initiatives across Africa, with Professor Bagu citing a railway museum project in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where sustained efforts by local enthusiasts and stakeholders have led to the gradual revival of railway artefacts and increased public engagement. He noted that such examples demonstrate the impact of local commitment in sustaining heritage institutions and encouraged Nigerians to take greater ownership of their historical assets.

Welcoming the visitors, the President of the Legacy Museum Railway Compound, Mr. Taye Olaniyi, described the visit as timely and significant, noting that it reinforces the importance of international partnerships in achieving the museum's long-term vision.

"We are honoured to receive our distinguished guests. Their visit highlights the global relevance of what we are building here and strengthens our resolve to transform the NRC Legacy Museum into a leading railway heritage centre in Africa," he said.

Olaniyi also commended the contributions of Mr. Nate Adediran, a retired NRC director, whose efforts have played a vital role in sustaining and developing the museum over the years.

As part of the engagement, Engr. Dr. Quadri A.T., Assistant Director (Mechanical), NRC, provided the visitors with detailed technical and operational insights into both modern and legacy locomotives.

His presentation covered the evolution of railway technology in Nigeria, maintenance practices, and the challenges associated with preserving ageing rolling stock.

He emphasized that while the Corporation continues to modernise its rail infrastructure, deliberate efforts are being made to preserve historical assets that reflect the country's railway journey from colonial times to the present.

The delegation also toured various thematic exhibitions within the museum, including displays on monuments and notable railway administrators, Nigeria's socio-political transition, and simplified visual representations of the country's political development. The experts commended the educational value of these exhibits, describing them as important tools for learning and historical awareness.

Professor Bagu, in his remarks, stressed the need to involve younger generations in heritage preservation, noting that sustained awareness and education are critical to ensuring the continuity of such initiatives.

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"Heritage preservation must not be left to institutions alone. It requires active participation from the public, especially young people, who must see value in preserving their history," he said.

The visit concluded with the presentation of certificates to recognise individuals and institutions contributing to the growth of the museum, as well as recommendations for future collaboration. A group photograph session followed, marking the end of what stakeholders described as a productive and forward-looking engagement.

It is believed that the visit remains a turning point for the NRC Legacy Museum, as it opens the door to international partnerships capable of transforming the facility into a globally recognised heritage destination.

Beyond preservation, such collaborations are expected to enhance cultural tourism, promote research and reinforce Nigeria's position within the global railway heritage community.

With growing attention from international institutions and increasing local commitment, the NRC Legacy Museum appears poised to play a central role in preserving the nation's railway legacy while connecting it to a broader global narrative.