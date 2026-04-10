Nigeria: Navy Dismantles 12 Illegal Refineries, Recovers 531,500 Litres of Stolen Crude

The Nigerian Navy said on Friday that in furtherance of operations against oil theft, its personnel of Operation Delta Sentinel, in the first quarter of 2026, conducted over 183 successful operations across key operational areas, resulting in the recovery of 531,500 litres of illegally refined petroleum products and the arrest of 18 suspects linked to crude oil theft and related maritime crimes.

The Navy also destroyed 12 illegal refinery sites, 4 storage facilities, 3 vessels/boats, and 2 wellhead or pipeline connections.

Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said, "The operation which replaced Operation Delta Sanity II, incorporates enhanced surveillance, improved intelligence coordination, and a structured quarterly review mechanism, with an initial duration of one year."

Giving details, he said, "In the First Quarter of 2026 (January - March 2026), Monthly operational data shows that February recorded the highest recovery volume with 360,700 litres, followed by 118,800 litres in January and 52,000 litres in March, indicating ongoing pressure on illicit oil activities.

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"During this period, several major operational milestones were achieved.

"These include the seizure of 45,000 litres of stolen products in Rivers State between 20 and 23 January 2026, the interception of an 18-tonne barge on 13 February 2026, the discovery of a 96,000-litre illegal wellhead in Bayelsa State on 23 February 2026, and the recovery of 34,000 litres of various petroleum products on 5 March 2026.

"These successes demonstrate the Nigerian Navy's sustained operational reach and effectiveness across the maritime domain.

"Operations in March further demonstrated intensified efforts across multiple theatres, particularly in Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa States.

"Targeted operations around Warri South-West, Oteghele Creek, Ogbe-Ijoh, Alakiri River, and the Ogbia/Egbema/Ndoni axis resulted in the recovery of substantial quantities of crude oil and illegally refined products.

"Notably, approximately 45,000 litres of crude oil were recovered at Alakiri River on 14 March 2026, while 44,000 litres of AGO were intercepted at Ogbologo on 21 March 2026, along with the arrest of 8 suspects.

"Additional operations recovered quantities ranging from 4,000 litres to over 21,000 litres per location, and discovered and dismantled illegal wellheads, reservoirs, and pipeline connections used for siphoning crude oil.

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"Throughout the quarter, the Nigerian Navy systematically targeted and dismantled illegal oil infrastructure, including illegal refinery sites, storage facilities, vessels, and pipeline connections.

"In total, at least 12 illegal refinery sites, 4 storage facilities, 3 vessels/boats, and 2 wellhead or pipeline connections were destroyed.

"There was also a gradual decline in the estimated market value of recovered products, indicating that sustained naval operations are progressively disrupting the economic viability of these illegal activities.

"The Service remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria's maritime domain, protecting vital national assets, and increasing oil production to support of national economic goals, in line with the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

"The Nigerian Navy will continue to conduct intelligence-led operations and strengthen inter-agency cooperation to further degrade oil theft networks within the Nigerian Maritime Environment."

Recall that the Nigerian Navy's Operation Delta Sanity, a maritime security operation, was launched on 13 January 2026 to strengthen the protection of Nigeria's maritime environment and combat crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.