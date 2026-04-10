Namibia: Govt to Pursue Total Genocide 'Long-Term Reparation Healing'

Government of Namibia
Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah delivering kenote during the Panel Discussion on “Women In Leadership: Driving Innovation, Catalyzing Investments and Shaping Policy" at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda.. 24 June 2025
10 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the government will ensure a fair and dignified outcome in ongoing genocide negotiations with Germany.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, during her state of the nation addressed (Sona) in parliament on Wednesday, said the revised declaration now provides that reparations will not be limited to a once-off payment but will remain open to support long-term healing.

She said a conclusion may be reached before the end of the year, following a review of the revised joint declaration by the Cabinet political committee, the chiefs forum and a technical committee.

The agreement is expected to be tabled before the National Assembly prior to signing.

"We count on our collective political will to close this dark chapter and begin the long-awaited process of healing," she said.

Her remarks come after McHenry Venaani, president of the Popular Democratic Movement during the Sona criticised the government for an unfair deal on the 1904 to 1908 genocide on the Ovaherero-Nama people.

The initial €1.1 billion (about N$21 billion ) agreement, reached in 2021, was rejected by affected communities.

Venaani questioned the fairness of the negotiations, comparing the proposed settlement to Germany's reparations to Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

He said Namibia deserves significantly higher compensation and called on the government to renegotiate for a more equitable deal.

He said the president should take a firmer stance to ensure any final agreement reflects justice and respect for the affected communities.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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