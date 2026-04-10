Nigeria: Full List of African Referees Selected for 2026 World Cup

FIFA has confirmed the list of African referees selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven officials earning spots at football's biggest tournament.

However, the announcement has stirred reactions following the exclusion of several high-profile names.

According to reports by Africa Top Sports, the selected referees are Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Amin Mohamed (Egypt), Pierre Atcho (Gabon), Jalal Jayed (Morocco), Dahane Beida (Mauritania), Tom Abongile (South Africa), and Omar Artan (Somalia).

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The officials impressed during continental competitions under Confederation of African Football and are now set to represent Africa at the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted across United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Notable omissions raise eyebrows

Despite the strong lineup, the decision has generated controversy after the exclusion of experienced referees such as Issa Sy and Jean-Jacques Ndala, both of whom have officiated major international fixtures.

Daniel Laryea was also left out of the final list, further fueling debate within African football circles.

The selected officials

Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

Widely respected for his calm authority, Ghorbal has built a reputation for handling high-pressure matches across Africa.

Amin Mohamed (Egypt)

A seasoned referee with extensive experience in club competitions, known for his composure and technical accuracy.

Pierre Atcho (Gabon)

Recognised for consistency and fairness, Atcho has steadily gained prominence in both domestic and continental fixtures.

Jalal Jayed (Morocco)

With experience in major tournaments, Jayed is accustomed to officiating intense and high-stakes encounters.

Dahane Beida (Mauritania)

An emerging name, Beida is noted for his strict but balanced officiating style.

Tom Abongile (South Africa)

A familiar face in CAF competitions, Abongile is regarded as one of the continent's reliable referees.

Omar Artan (Somalia)

Artan has earned praise for his discipline and control in matches across regional and domestic levels.

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