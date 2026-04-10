Liberia: Windstorm Cripples Two Major Radio Stations in Bong

Bong County, Liberia, April 9, 2026 - A violent windstorm on Wednesday evening has damaged two of Bong County's leading community radio stations, Voice of Bong FM 103.5 and Premium FM 98.1 MHz, forcing them off-air and raising concerns over access to vital information for residents across the county.

The storm, accompanied by heavy rainfall, destroyed key broadcasting infrastructure, including transmission towers, roofing, and essential equipment. At Voice of Bong FM, owned by Representative J. Marvin Cole, the station's tower collapsed onto a nearby residential building, though no casualties were reported. Premium FM, also owned by Senator Prince K. Moye, suffered severe damage, with parts of its roof ripped off and transmission systems destroyed, leading to an immediate shutdown of operations.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as sudden and alarming, noting that strong winds and heavy rain brought down structures within minutes. Authorities at both stations say the damage has disrupted operations, creating an information gap in communities that rely heavily on radio for news, public awareness, and emergency communication.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of critical communication infrastructure to extreme weather conditions, particularly in rural Liberia, where community radio remains the primary and most accessible source of information.

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Assessments are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage, as calls intensify for urgent support to restore services. Prolonged disruption, observers warn, could significantly affect public awareness and community engagement.

Meanwhile, Representative Marvin Cole has not commented on the incident, and no official timeline has been announced for restoring services.