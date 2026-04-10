Liberia: Miners Killed in Underground Mining Accident in Bong

9 April 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

- Local gold miners have died following an underground mining accident in David Dean Town, Boinsen Administrative District, with authorities launching an investigation into the incident.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear as of press time. However, preliminary reports indicate that the miners were trapped during underground operations. Local sources say rescue efforts were either delayed or limited, contributing to the fatalities.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about safety standards in artisanal and small-scale mining operations across Liberia, where many miners operate without adequate protective equipment or regulatory oversight.

Authorities are expected to provide further information as investigations continue.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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