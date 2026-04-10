West Africa: Wataf, Partners Train West African Tax Officials to Strengthen Revenue Systems

- The West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), in collaboration with the TADAT Secretariat, has launched a five-day regional training workshop on the Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool (TADAT), bringing together tax officials from across West Africa to strengthen institutional capacity and improve tax administration systems.

Speaking at the opening, WATAF Executive Secretary Jules Tapsoba emphasized the importance of the training, describing TADAT as a critical tool for strengthening tax administration and guiding reforms. He noted that as countries face increasing pressure to raise domestic revenue and improve service delivery, such technical instruments are essential for informed decision-making and institutional growth.

The hybrid training, hosted in Lagos and featuring both in-person and virtual participation, includes representatives from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Cabo Verde.

The initiative is part of broader regional efforts to enhance domestic revenue mobilization and promote transparency, efficiency, and accountability in tax systems.

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The workshop is being facilitated by experts from the TADAT Secretariat and WATAF, including Jimmy Wati, Seungyeon Kim, Desterious Shilabukha, and Séguibyam Joachim, who are providing technical guidance and practical insights throughout the sessions.

Participants are undergoing specialized training in assessment report writing, conducting exit meetings, and utilizing pre-assessment questionnaires--key components of the TADAT evaluation framework aimed at improving tax system performance.

WATAF says the training forms part of its ongoing agenda to build technical expertise, encourage peer learning, and strengthen regional cooperation among tax administrations.

The organization believes that standardizing assessment tools, such as TADAT, will enable member countries to identify gaps, implement reforms, and improve overall revenue collection outcomes. -Dispatch