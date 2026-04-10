West Africa: Liberia-Nigeria Sign Agriculture Pact

- Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, has held high-level bilateral talks with Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi of Nigeria to strengthen agricultural cooperation, boost food security, and enhance investment in the sector between the two countries.

Speaking during the meeting, Minister Nuetah emphasized that Liberia's agricultural agenda is closely tied to achieving rice security, noting that the government is prioritizing increased production through land development, mechanization, irrigation, and value addition.

He said collaboration with Jigawa State presents a critical opportunity for Liberia to leverage proven models and strengthen public-private partnerships to accelerate progress.

The discussions, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, focused on key areas, including rice production, support for smallholder farmers, and technical exchanges. Liberia is seeking to improve productivity by adopting best practices from Jigawa State, particularly in mechanization, irrigation systems, and structured farmer support programs.

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Governor Umar Namadi, for his part, reaffirmed his commitment to deepening cooperation, noting that agriculture remains the backbone of Jigawa State's economy.

He highlighted deliberate policy measures, strong government support, and investments in smallholder farmers as drivers of the state's success.

He outlined key interventions implemented in Jigawa, including expanding cultivated land, improving seed systems, establishing mechanization centers, and developing irrigation infrastructure, which have significantly increased productivity and reduced reliance on imports.

Both sides expressed optimism that the engagement will lead to concrete partnerships, including investment opportunities and a possible bilateral cooperation framework, positioning Liberia to strengthen its agricultural sector and compete more effectively within the regional economy.