Liberia: Weedor Gets LPP Backing As NEC Faces Reform Pressure

- The Liberian People's Party (LPP) has expressed strong confidence that Mr. Jonathan Weedor is the most suitable candidate for the position of Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The LPP views Mr. Weedor as an apolitical figure with an exceptional track record of integrity and professionalism.

The party made the statement while congratulating Mr. Jonathan Weedor on his appointment as Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

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His nomination to lead the NEC was confirmed by President Joseph Boakai on March 30, 2026, following Madam Davidetta Brown-Lassanah's resignation from the electoral body.

Mr. Weedor's nomination comes at a time when Liberia's electoral commission is under increased scrutiny, with growing calls for greater transparency, improved technology, and quicker announcements of election results.

The party cited his extensive experience in election administration, noting that it uniquely positions him to address and rectify the challenges faced by Liberia's electoral process.

The party expressed optimism that under his leadership, initiatives will be implemented to restore voter confidence, enhance the integrity of the voter register, and effectively utilize technology to streamline and improve the electoral process.

In light of this, the LPP expressed willingness to offer Mr. Weedor the benefit of the doubt, acknowledging his past achievements and professional demeanor.

The party expects that, upon confirmation by the Liberian Senate, Mr. Weedor will implement a series of electoral reforms to strengthen Liberia's democracy.

These reforms are essential not only for the upcoming elections but for the long-term credibility and functionality of the electoral system.

Additionally, the party stated that Mr. Weedor must be acutely aware that his primary loyalty lies with the Liberian people.

His appointment is more than just a role; it is an opportunity to leave an indelible mark on the nation's electoral landscape by restoring public trust and confidence in the integrity of the elections.

The responsibility he carries is substantial, as the aspirations and future of over 5 million Liberians depend on his actions and decisions.

In a statement signed by J. Yanqui Zaza, National Chairman of the LPP, the party firmly believes that Mr. Jonathan Weedor has the opportunity to build a legacy that will be celebrated by future generations, one that his children will take pride in.

Conversely, he risks tarnishing his reputation and incurring significant criticism if he fails to meet the expectations set before him.

"It is imperative for him to remember that his tenure is not limited to a single electoral cycle; he must look beyond immediate interests and consider the broader implications of his leadership. His decisions will shape the electoral landscape for years to come and will play a crucial role in defining the essence of democracy in Liberia," the statement added.

The LPP also believes that Mr. Jonathan Weedor brings a commendable record of integrity and significant academic achievement to his new role at the National Elections Commission (NEC), which could help redefine the NEC as a truly independent electoral institution.

The statement further noted that his extensive background in electoral system management provides him with the expertise to navigate the intricate dynamics and challenges of electoral administration.

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While his qualifications are impressive, it is essential to recognize that the true measure of Mr. Weedor's success will be determined not merely by his credentials but by his willingness and courage to take decisive action in the face of challenges.

The Liberia People's Party extends heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Jonathan Weedor on this prestigious national assignment. As he embarks on this important journey, the LPP prays for divine wisdom, strength, and resilience to guide him through the responsibilities that lie ahead.

"The party is committed to collaborating with him within the framework of the law to ensure that the NEC operates as one of the foremost Election Management Bodies globally. Our collective goal is to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the Liberian people by fostering transparent, fair, and credible electoral processes," the statement maintained.