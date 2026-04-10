Liberia: AML Reacts to Contractor Arrest in Ganta

- ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has confirmed it is aware of the arrest of a contractor associated with its operations following an alleged criminal incident in Ganta, Nimba County.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward any conduct that violates Liberian law, stressing that allegations of this nature are taken seriously.

AML said it is holding discussions with the contracting company involved to ensure full compliance with ethical standards, contractual obligations, and all applicable laws. The mining company added that it expects its contractors and their employees to uphold the same standards of conduct required of its own workforce.

While declining to provide further details in order to protect the integrity of the legal process and the privacy of those involved, AML emphasized that it remains fully committed to cooperating with authorities as investigations continue.