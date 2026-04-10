Liberia: Governance Commission Reaffirms Support for AAID Development Agenda

- Liberia's Governance Commission (GC) has pledged strong and continued support to the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) call to action plan, aligning with government ministries, agencies, and development partners in a coordinated national effort to advance inclusive development priorities.

Speaking at the official launch of the AAID Coordination Mechanism held at Monrovia City Hall, Assistant Minister for Development Planning Wellington Barchue described the initiative as a collective national commitment to consolidate development gains, address implementation challenges, and ensure that the AAID delivers tangible results for the Liberian people.

The commitment came as stakeholders from across sectors endorsed the action plan, designed to guide national development under six key pillars: economic transformation, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, governance and anti-corruption, human capital development, and social inclusion.

The Governance Commission, which chairs the governance and anti-corruption pillar, was recognized for its central role in coordinating efforts within that framework. The call to action aims to strengthen collaboration among institutions, improve accountability, and ensure the effective implementation of the AAID across government entities.

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Assistant Minister Barchue noted that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning presented progress updates highlighting achievements across key sectors, including economic transformation, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, and governance reforms.

The AAID call to action outlines commitments by stakeholders and development partners to enhance coordination, mobilize resources, prioritize measurable outcomes, foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, and strengthen institutional and political support while ensuring transparent and accountable reporting mechanisms.