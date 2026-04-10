Liberia: Jeety Rubber Procuresnew 62-Seater Bus for Employees

Workers of Jeety Rubber LLC are celebrating a significant improvement to their daily commute following the official handover of a brand-new 62-seater bus, donated by the company's CEO, Upjit Singh Sachdeva, popularly known as Jeety.

For years, employees of Jeety Rubber relied on privately rented buses to travel from different parts of Margibi County to the plantation. This system was often plagued by frequent mechanical breakdowns, delays, and interruptions, making daily travel stressful and unpredictable.

Recognizing the need for a more reliable and efficient transport solution, Mr. Jeety personally invested in a dedicated bus to ensure smoother and more dependable commuting for his workforce.

The bus was formally handed over to employees yesterday at German Camp Junction, in an event marked by enthusiasm, appreciation, and renewed motivation among staff. Senior managers and employees from both Jeety Rubber LLC and SRC Rubber Plantation attended the ceremony to witness the milestone moment.

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"This is a timely and thoughtful intervention," said Samuel Doe, a senior manager at Jeety Rubber. "For years, our staff have struggled with unreliable transport, and this bus will not only make their daily commute easier but also boost productivity. It shows the company genuinely cares about our welfare."

Employees shared their excitement and gratitude, noting that the gesture demonstrates the company's commitment to staff comfort and morale.

"This bus will significantly reduce the stress we face every day getting to work," said Martha Johnson, a plantation worker. "It is a clear sign that the company values us, and it motivates us to give our best in our roles. We feel appreciated."

Mr. Jeety emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader commitment to ensuring worker welfare, which he described as a key factor in modern business growth and national development.

"Our staff are the backbone of our operations," Mr. Jeety said. "Providing reliable transportation is just one of the ways we want to show that we care about their well-being. When employees are comfortable and motivated, they perform better, and that benefits both the company and the broader community."

The presentation of the new bus marks a turning point in daily operations at Jeety Rubber, promising improved punctuality, reduced transportation stress, and enhanced workforce morale--a step that employees say will contribute to the company's continued success and investment in Liberia.