A significant moment of engagement between government and grassroots youth leadership unfolded in River Gee County as Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah concluded her high-impact visit marked by major pledges and a formal presentation of a youth-driven petition outlining urgent development needs.

During the visit, Minister Kruah committed 53 slots for the National Cadet Program and 100 scholarships for young people in the county, an announcement widely welcomed as a transformative opportunity for a region often marginalized in national youth programming.

Central to the success of the visit was Randy Nuch Brickson, whose leadership through the RNB Foundation proved instrumental in organizing, coordinating, and mobilizing youth participation across River Gee. From logistical planning to community outreach, the Foundation ensured that the Minister's engagement was not only well-attended but also deeply reflective of the voices and concerns of local youth.

A defining highlight of the program was the formal presentation of a petition titled "Petition from the Youth of River Gee County," submitted under the banner of the "One River Gee Youth" coalition. The document, as seen in the photo, outlined a comprehensive set of challenges confronting young people in the county while proposing actionable solutions across short-, medium-, and long-term timelines.

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The petition painted a stark picture of educational exclusion, citing the deteriorating condition of technical and multilateral schools, lack of modern learning materials, and the burden on students who travel long distances to access inadequate facilities. It also raised alarm over an escalating "at-risk" crisis, particularly substance abuse linked to the spread of "kush," and the absence of a rehabilitation center to support affected youth.

Further, the document highlighted economic marginalization, pointing to high unemployment and limited access to Ministry-led empowerment initiatives, as well as infrastructure decay, including an unusable youth center and poorly equipped sports facilities.

In response, the youth coalition proposed immediate actions such as integrating River Gee youth into all Ministry of Youth and Sports programs, upgrading technical education, providing transportation for students, and renovating existing youth infrastructure. Medium-term recommendations included the construction of a regional rehabilitation center, while long-term proposals called for a standard multipurpose youth complex and a modern recreational facility to nurture talent and foster development.

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The petition bore endorsements from several youth and civil society groups, including the Association of River Gee Youth, Mano River Youth Parliament, Federation of Liberian Youth, the

RNB Foundation, and the River Gee Student Union--reflecting a unified voice across institutions.

Observers noted that the structured presentation of the petition underscored a growing sophistication among youth leaders in River Gee, combining advocacy with policy-oriented thinking. Many credited Brickson and his Foundation for helping to galvanize this collective effort and ensuring that the petition reached the Minister in a coordinated and impactful manner.

Following the engagement, youth leaders announced plans to roll out a county-wide radio jingle campaign aimed at raising awareness about the newly pledged opportunities and encouraging full participation in the cadet program and scholarship initiatives.

As River Gee stands at what many are calling a turning point, the convergence of national commitment and local leadership--anchored by figures like Brickson--signals a renewed pathway for youth empowerment in one of Liberia's southeastern counties.