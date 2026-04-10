Liberia: LPP Backs Weedor Nomination, Urges Electoral Reforms

The Liberian People's Party (LPP) has welcomed the nomination of Jonathan K. Weedor as Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), expressing confidence in his ability to restore public trust in Liberia's electoral system.

In a statement issued following President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's March 30 nomination of Weedor, the LPP described him as "the most suitable candidate" to lead the Commission at a time of heightened scrutiny over its operations. The vacancy arose after the resignation of Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, which has intensified national debate over the credibility and independence of the country's electoral body.

The party said it views Weedor as an apolitical figure with a strong record of integrity and professionalism, noting his extensive experience in electoral administration. According to the LPP, his background positions him to address longstanding challenges facing Liberia's elections, including concerns about transparency, delays in announcing results, and the need for greater use of technology.

While endorsing his nomination, the LPP said it is offering Weedor "the benefit of the doubt" and expects him, upon confirmation by the Liberian Senate, to pursue reforms aimed at strengthening voter confidence and improving the credibility of the voter roll.

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The party emphasized that the incoming NEC head must prioritize the interests of the Liberian people, describing the role as one that carries significant national responsibility. It warned that Weedor's tenure would be judged not only by his qualifications but by his willingness to take decisive action in the face of challenges.

"The aspirations and future of over five million Liberians depend on his actions and decisions," the statement noted, adding that his leadership could either cement a lasting legacy or attract criticism if expectations are not met.

The LPP also pledged its willingness to collaborate with Weedor within the confines of the law to ensure that the NEC evolves into a more transparent and credible election management body.

Weedor's nomination comes amid broader national discussions about balancing competence and perceived neutrality in leadership at the NEC, particularly as Liberia prepares for its next electoral cycle.