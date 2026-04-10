Ghana: Street Academy Fetes Street Children At Easter Picnic

Hundreds of children were feted by the Street Academy on Monday as they climaxed the Easter celebration.

It is an annual event on the calendar of the sports and culture organisation and aimed at bringing joy to these unfortunate children and make them feel part of the community.

As usual, hundreds of children from the academy and neighbouring communities attended and were served delicious meals after which they engaged in a number of fun activities.

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As the day progressed, the children arrived in large numbers, filling the atmosphere with excitement and anticipation. They were neatly organised into groups, where meals were served to each child in an orderly manner.

What makes the event particularly remarkable was its inclusivity, with the spirit of generosity and togetherness truly reflecting the essence of the Easter season.

Speaking to the media, the Executive Director of the Academy, Dr Ataa Lartey, explained that it was an annual event organised to give the children a taste of the season.

"Most of these unfortunate children would have been left out of the celebration through no fault of theirs. There are no parents to feed, clothe or shelter them. The street has become their homes.

"Through such events, we interact with them, get them into the academy and offer formal education to the brilliant ones and provide training in sports, culture and other skills to become responsible people in future," he indicated.

He reiterated the call on public-spirited individuals and corporate entities to keep supporting the academy to support these unfortunate children.