Ghana: Street Academy Fetes Street Children At Easter Picnic

9 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Hundreds of children were feted by the Street Academy on Monday as they climaxed the Easter celebration.

It is an annual event on the calendar of the sports and culture organisation and aimed at bringing joy to these unfortunate children and make them feel part of the community.

As usual, hundreds of children from the academy and neighbouring communities attended and were served delicious meals after which they engaged in a number of fun activities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As the day progressed, the children arrived in large numbers, filling the atmosphere with excitement and anticipation. They were neatly organised into groups, where meals were served to each child in an orderly manner.

What makes the event particularly remarkable was its inclusivity, with the spirit of generosity and togetherness truly reflecting the essence of the Easter season.

Speaking to the media, the Executive Director of the Academy, Dr Ataa Lartey, explained that it was an annual event organised to give the children a taste of the season.

"Most of these unfortunate children would have been left out of the celebration through no fault of theirs. There are no parents to feed, clothe or shelter them. The street has become their homes.

"Through such events, we interact with them, get them into the academy and offer formal education to the brilliant ones and provide training in sports, culture and other skills to become responsible people in future," he indicated.

He reiterated the call on public-spirited individuals and corporate entities to keep supporting the academy to support these unfortunate children.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.