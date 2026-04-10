Ghana/Senegal: Black Starlets Draw Senegal, Algeria in 2026 U17 Afcon

The Black Starlets have been drawn in a challenging Group D for the 21st edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations following the official draw held at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo yesterday.

Ghana will face 2023 champions, Senegal U17, alongside Algeria U17 and South Africa U17 in what promises to be one of the most competitive groups of the tournament.

The Black Starlets head into the competition with a proud history in the continental showpiece as the second most successful nation in the tournament's history, having lifted the trophy twice in 1995 and 1999 while also finishing as runners-up in 2005 and 2017.

Their Group D opponents also boast notable pedigree in the competition. Senegal arrives as 2023 champions while South Africa finished runners-up in the 2015 edition. Algeria also have a strong record, having reached the final in 2009.

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The 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco from May 13 to June 2, 2026, bringing together the continent's best youth teams in a month-long festival of football.

The Black Starlets will be determined to rise to the challenge as they hope to secure a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Meanwhile, the Kukurantumi Ohene Park has been announced as host of one of the biggest events in Ghana's women's football calendar, the 2025/26 Women's FA Cup final.

Hasaacas Ladies and Army Ladies will face off in the Women's FA Cup final, in the bid to cap their journey with silverware. Both teams have shown quality throughout the competition, overcoming tough opponents on the road to Kukurantumi, and the final now presents a chance for one of them.

The clash is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2026, with kickoff set for 2pm. Football fans from far and near are expected to converge on Kukurantumi Ohene Park as the stage is perfectly set for a thrilling afternoon of football, with Hasaacas Ladies and Army Ladies locking horns in the Eastern Region.