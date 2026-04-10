Ghana: Police Arrest Man Over Viral Video Threatening Churches

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 22-year-old man, Evans Puplampu, for allegedly causing fear and panic through a viral video in which he posed as a bandit and issued threats targeting churches in the country.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Ashaiman Community 22, following what the police described as sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance after the video gained widespread attention on social media.

A statement shared with The Ghanaian Times by the police said the video, which circulated widely on TikTok, showed the suspect with his face covered, accompanied by the caption, "We are starting from Ghana churches," a statement that sparked public concern and alarm.

It said the content of the video created fear among sections of the public, particularly given recent concerns about security and isolated threats targeting public spaces.

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It indicated that the suspect was tracked and apprehended after officers analysed the footage and followed leads to his location in Ashaiman.

According to the statement, during the interrogation, Puplampu admitted to being the individual in the video, explaining that he had replicated a similar trending pose on social media for amusement purposes and had no intention of causing harm or panic.

The statement, however, noted that regardless of intent, such actions could have serious implications for public safety and national security.

A Samsung Galaxy A15 mobile phone, believed to have been used in recording and sharing the video, had been retrieved and retained as evidence to support ongoing investigations.

It said the suspect remained in police custody as investigations continued, and was expected to be put before court to face charges.

The police, therefore, cautioned the public against creating or sharing content that could incite fear or disturb public order, urging social media users to act responsibly at all times.