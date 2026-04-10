Ghana: 5 Arrested for Posing As Ns Operatives to Rob Miners

The Western North Regional Police Command Commander, DCOP Dr Francis Kwame Tsidi, said the suspects were arrested on April 2, 2026, at about 18:00 hours.

The Western North Regional Police Command has arrested five men for allegedly posing as National Security (NS) operatives to rob mining sites in Sefwi Bekwai and its environs. The suspects are Iddrisu Abdalla, 20; Abdul Rahaman Abubakar, 21; Okasha Mohammed, 19; Toffic Bawa, 24; and Richard Gyapong, 35.

Police said the suspects wore security-style uniforms to gain unauthorised access to mining sites, where they intimidated workers and stole equipment and other valuables. Their arrest followed an intelligence-led operation by the Regional Command.

Briefing journalists in Sefwi-Wiawso, the Regional Commander revealed that the operation was premeditated, adding that the suspects were mobilised from Kumasi and directed to a mining site at Suiaboi in the Dadieso area.

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He said the group operated around Suiaboi and nearby communities, demanding documentation from miners and seizing items under the guise of official duties. Police investigations have linked the suspects to several robbery incidents in the Bekwai area.

Three of the suspects were first intercepted on an unregistered motorbike after failing to stop at the Mpesiem Police snap checkpoint.

At the site, they allegedly damaged equipment, ransacked rooms and made away with mobile phones and GH¢2,000. A search on a rented vehicle led to the retrieval of items including car batteries, water pumping machines, mobile phones, a live AA cartridge and military camouflage trousers.

The suspects are in custody assisting investigations and will be arraigned in court. The Police have advised the public to verify the identity of persons claiming to be security officials and report suspicious activities.