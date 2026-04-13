Nigeria: Zamfara to Review Health Workers' Salaries to Boost Service Delivery

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has initiated plans to review the salary structure of health workers as part of efforts to revitalise medical services in the state.

The move, according to officials, is aimed at improving working conditions, boosting morale and enhancing the quality of healthcare delivery.

To drive the process, the governor constituted a committee to develop a fair and competitive pay structure for medical personnel.

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Chairman of the committee, Dr Usman Shehu Hassan, said the initiative was designed to recognise the value of health workers and strengthen the system.

"This is about respect and dignity," Hassan said, adding that "the goal is to ensure those providing care are properly supported."

He disclosed that the committee had visited Kano State and Jigawa State to understudy their salary frameworks for health workers.

"We are analysing these models to help amend and improve Zamfara's own pay structure," he said.

Hassan added that lessons from the visits would be adapted to suit the peculiar needs of the state.

Officials said the planned salary review is expected to curb the migration of health workers and improve service delivery in hospitals and clinics.

The state government described the initiative as a long-term investment in the healthcare system.

"By addressing the welfare of its employees, Zamfara aims to build a more reliable healthcare system where workers feel valued and patients receive consistent care," the statement added.