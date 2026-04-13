Nigeria: Atiku Condemns Rising Attacks, Urges FG's Urgent Action On Insecurity

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the spate of violent attacks across the country, describing them as a threat to Nigeria's peace, unity, and stability.

This is as he criticised President Bola Tinubu over recent comments comparing Nigeria's fuel prices with those of other African countries, insisting that Nigerians are economically worse off despite paying less for petrol.

In a statement shared on his official X account yesterday, Atiku denounced the "continued acts of terrorism and brigandage," saying such violence against innocent citizens "must never be allowed to define who we are as a people."

He extended condolences to victims and affected communities and called on authorities to intensify efforts to address the security crisis.

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"The foremost responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. It is therefore imperative that renewed urgency, coordination, and resolve be brought to bear in confronting this challenge and restoring public confidence," he said.

Atiku also acknowledged the United States government's support in the fight against terrorism, stressing the need for sustained international cooperation.

The statement comes amid a fresh wave of deadly attacks across several parts of the country.

In Borno State, a coordinated assault on a military base in Benisheikh led to the killing of soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI, including Brigadier-General O.O. Braimah, with vehicles and buildings destroyed.

The North-east continues to face persistent insurgent threats from Boko Haram and its splinter groups, including the Islamic State West Africa Province, despite years of military operations.

In separate incidents over the Easter period, attacks on communities in Kaduna and Benue states left several people dead, and others abducted.

In Kaduna State, gunmen attacked churches in Ariko village, Kachia Local Government Area, killing five worshippers and abducting 31 persons, while in Benue State, suspected armed herders killed 10 residents in Gwer East Local Government Area.

Other parts of the country also recorded violence, including renewed bandit attacks in Katsina State, where a policeman was killed, and an attack on the Awapul community in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, where houses and shops were burnt.

At least 49 villagers were reportedly killed in coordinated attacks in Kebbi and Kwara states, with Kebbi alone recording 44 deaths across multiple communities in Shanga Local Government Area.

The recent incidents have heightened concerns over worsening insecurity, particularly in rural areas frequently targeted by armed groups.

Atiku, however, expressed optimism that the country would overcome its challenges, saying, "Nigeria will endure, and with collective resolve, we shall prevail."

Meanwhile, Atiku has criticised President Tinubu over recent comments comparing Nigeria's fuel prices with those of other African countries, insisting that Nigerians are economically worse off despite paying less for petrol.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) made his position known in a statement issued in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

The response followed Tinubu's remarks during a visit to Bayelsa State on Friday, where the President urged Nigerians to be grateful that petrol prices in the country remain lower than in countries like Kenya, even as he acknowledged the hardship caused by rising costs and promised relief measures for vulnerable citizens.

Reacting, Atiku said the comparison was misplaced and failed to reflect the economic realities faced by Nigerians.

He said, "It is both curious and troubling that the President would isolate fuel prices as a metric of economic comfort while ignoring the far more critical indicators of purchasing power, income levels, and cost of living.

"This selective reasoning betrays either a fundamental misunderstanding of economic realities or a deliberate attempt to deflect from policy failures.

"Yes, petrol prices in Nigeria may appear lower than in countries like Kenya or South Africa. But this comparison collapses instantly when placed against the backdrop of economic realities. Nigeria today is more expensive to live in than Kenya, with the average cost of living significantly higher, despite lower fuel prices."

Atiku further pointed to declining earning power among Nigerians, contrasting it with income levels in Kenya.

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"More alarming is the collapse in earning power. Kenya's GDP per capita is nearly double that of Nigeria, and a minimum wage earner in Nairobi takes home the equivalent of about N170,000, more than twice Nigeria's N70,000.

"In effect, while a Kenyan earns more and pays more, a Nigerian earns far less and is forced to survive under crushing economic pressure. This is the reality the President chose to ignore."

The former Vice President also criticised Nigeria's wage structure, saying it fails to reflect regional economic disparities.

He stressed that affordability goes beyond pricing, warning that current economic conditions have worsened living standards.

"The implication is clear: affordability is not defined by price alone, but by the relationship between income and expenditure. On this measure, Nigerians have never had it worse."

"It is, therefore, deeply disappointing that at a time when citizens expect empathy, clarity, and decisive leadership, the President has chosen the path of statistical convenience.

"A government that relies on selective comparisons while its citizens grapple with rising poverty, inflation, and declining living standards risks appearing not only out of touch, but indifferent," he stated.