Nigeria: Super Eagles Striker, Boniface Admits to 'Depression' After Tough Year

Super Eagles forward, Victor Boniface has opened up on depression after a tough period with injuries, weight criticism and failed moves.

Boniface's rise to the top of his career once felt unstoppable. The powerful striker had become a key figure for Bayer Leverkusen and looked set for even bigger stages. But over the past year, everything that could go wrong, almost has.

Now, the Nigeria international has spoken openly about his mental state after a difficult run of injuries, failed transfers and personal setbacks.

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"Depression real die," Boniface wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

It was a short message, but one that captured the weight of a year that has tested him both physically and emotionally.

Boniface's struggles began with injuries that repeatedly halted his progress. A groin problem in early 2024 required surgery and ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Later that year, a thigh injury suffered on international duty ended his season early.

Things worsened when knee problems resurfaced, forcing him to undergo surgery again in January 2026. The injury has kept him out for most of the current campaign, limiting his ability to regain rhythm and confidence.

Away from the pitch, he also endured a frightening personal ordeal. In October 2024, just hours after scoring a winning goal for Leverkusen, Boniface was involved in a serious car accident on a German highway. The vehicle was badly damaged, but he escaped with only minor injuries.

Just days earlier, he had been part of the Nigerian squad stranded for more than 15 hours at a remote airport in Libya, without food or water. The experience led the team to boycott their AFCON qualifier and added to an already stressful period.

His difficulties have also affected his career moves. A proposed transfer to AC Milan collapsed in August 2025 after medical tests raised concerns about his knee. Earlier in the year, a potential switch to Saudi side Al-Nassr also fell through.

Those failed deals, combined with his injury record, have seen his market value fall sharply and left him fighting to rebuild his reputation.

Boniface's loan move to Werder Bremen was meant to offer a fresh start, but it has instead brought fresh challenges.

He struggled badly in front of goal, failing to score in his first 11 Bundesliga matches before his latest surgery. At the same time, questions began to emerge about his physical condition.