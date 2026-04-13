Nigeria: Govt Secures $200m AfDB Loan for Nationwide Fibre Expansion

· Targets 120,000km backbone, 70% broadband penetration by 2030

The federal government has secured a $200 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group to support the rollout of a 90,000-kilometre open-access fibre optic network across the country, in a renewed push to deepen broadband penetration and accelerate Nigeria's digital economy.

The development, disclosed by the bank in a statement at the weekend and quoted by Nairametrics, is part of a broader $800 million sovereign financing package for the Digital Value Chain Infrastructure for Boosting Employment (D-VIBE) Project, also known as Project BRIDGE.

The initiative is designed to expand Nigeria's existing fibre backbone from about 30,000 kilometres to 120,000 kilometres, with a target to connect all 774 local government areas to high-speed internet infrastructure.

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Further checks showed that the AfDB facility complements $500 million funding from the World Bank and $100 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, bringing total sovereign-backed financing for the project to $800 million.

Overall project cost is estimated at $2 billion, with additional support expected from development grants and private sector investments.

According to the AfDB, the financing structure also includes a €22 million grant from the European Union, a $2.6 million project preparation grant from the Multilateral Cooperation Center for Development Finance, and at least $1.2 billion in private sector participation, highlighting growing investor confidence in Nigeria's digital infrastructure space.

Commenting on the initiative, the Director-General of the AfDB Nigeria Office, Abdul Kamara, said the project would address Nigeria's long-standing infrastructure deficit and unlock opportunities across sectors.

He noted that improved connectivity would link economic activities nationwide and empower young Nigerians to participate more actively in the digital economy.

The latest development follows earlier disclosures by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, who confirmed additional investment support from the EBRD for Project BRIDGE.

The minister stated that part of the funding would be channeled towards digital public services and the Three Million Technical Talent program, aimed at building a robust pipeline of skilled digital professionals.

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Industry projections indicate that the project could have a far-reaching economic impact. It is expected to generate up to 2.8 million jobs over its lifecycle, while raising Nigeria's broadband penetration from about 45 per cent to approximately 70 per cent by 2030.

The initiative will also establish cross-border fiber links with neighboring countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad, thereby strengthening regional digital integration.

Beyond infrastructure deployment, the project is structured to address demand-side challenges, including limited access to affordable devices and inadequate digital skills.

It also includes provisions for cybersecurity development, improved regulatory frameworks to enhance competition, and the adoption of hybrid and renewable energy solutions to improve network resilience.

In a related move, the federal government recently issued a call for expressions of interest for a National Digital Economy Research Cluster under Project BRIDGE.

The programme is expected to generate data-driven insights across key thematic areas, including connectivity, digital infrastructure, skills development, online safety and artificial intelligence, to guide policy implementation.