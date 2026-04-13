Nigeria: 1,100 Abducted in Three Months As Amnesty International Warns Against Deepening Crisis in Northern Nigeria

Amnesty International has said that Nigeria is grappling with a deepening abduction crisis, with at least 1,100 people kidnapped across northern states between January and April 2026, urging President Bola Tinubu to take urgent and decisive action to curb the escalating insecurity.

In a statement issued yesterday, the organisation said the wave of kidnappings, targeting rural communities and internally displaced persons (IDPs), has reached alarming levels, with victims frequently subjected to torture, starvation, rape, and other forms of inhumane treatment while in captivity.

The group noted that the abductions, largely driven by armed groups seeking ransom payments, have become increasingly widespread and brutal, with many victims held for months under harsh conditions.

According to it, Nigeria's Director, Isa Sanusi, the group of gunmen across the country is intensifying attacks on vulnerable communities, combining mass killings with large-scale abductions for financial gain. He added that available figures likely under-represent the true scale of the crisis.

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The report detailed several major incidents across affected states.

On February 3, armed attackers invaded Woro village in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing about 200 people and abducting 176 others.

In Zamfara State, 150 people, mostly women and children, were abducted in early April during attacks on Kurfa Danya and Kurfan Magaji villages in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

In Borno State, suspected Boko Haram fighters abducted more than 100 displaced persons working in the Kumbul forest near Mafa on March 19. Earlier, on March 3, the group attacked Ngoshe town in Gwoza Local Government Area, abducting over 400 people and laying siege to the community.

Other incidents cited include the abduction of 57 people in Niger State on January 3, and 92 others in separate attacks across Zamfara State on February 19-42 in Anka and 50 in Tsafe Local Government Areas.

On March 22, gunmen abducted 30 worshippers from three churches in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

On March 30, 18 passengers travelling from Abuja to Sokoto were abducted along a highway in Zamfara State.

In another attack on January 18, gunmen stormed three churches in Kurmin Wali village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting at least 166 people during a morning service.

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The victims were later reported to have been released.

Amnesty International also documented testimonies from affected residents.

A survivor from Woro village recounted that gunmen abducted 176 people, including members of his immediate family, and that they remain in captivity nearly two months after the attack.

The organisation said that in most of the incidents, abductions were accompanied by killings, looting, and the destruction of homes and businesses.

Families, it noted, are often forced to sell their belongings or rely on community fundraising to pay ransom demands, while those unable to do so face severe consequences.

Beyond the immediate violence, Amnesty International warned of growing social and economic impacts, particularly on education.

It said fear of abduction is forcing thousands of children out of school, with some families withdrawing girls and arranging early marriages as a protective measure.

The group further stated that many abductions in remote areas are not reported, raising concerns that the actual number of victims could be significantly higher than documented.

It accused Nigerian authorities of failing to meet their constitutional and international obligations to protect lives and ensure security, describing the situation as a serious breach of human rights commitments.

The organisation called on the federal government to take urgent and concrete steps to improve security in affected regions, ensure the safe rescue of abducted persons, and bring perpetrators to justice.