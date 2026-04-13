Nigeria: ADC Express Readiness to Win 2027 General Elections in Borno

12 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Borno on Sunday expressed its determination to contest and win all elective positions in the state in the 2027 elections.

The ADC Chairman in Borno, Alhaji Kolo Bukar, made the announcement shortly after the inauguration of the party's executives in the state, in Maiduguri.

"We know the terrain, we know the topography of the state, we know the people, and we know how to confront them.

"The message we have for the people of Borno is that we are going to bring succour, good governance, and multiple changes in the State.

"The ruling party is a complete failure. They have failed this country; they have failed Borno State. They have brought insecurity, poverty, and a lot of challenges people are facing.

"So we are trying to get to that point and the moment ADC gets into power, we are going to ameliorate these challenges," the chairman, who was also a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in the state, said.

Also speaking, one of the party's chieftains, Alhaji Kashim Matawalle, said their priority was not just taking over power at all levels but providing good governance.

"We want to take over governance in Borno and Nigeria. We want to establish a government that will tackle security challenges and address the needs of the poor," Matawalle said.

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