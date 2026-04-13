Nigeria: NAF Investigates Alleged Civilian Casualties in Jilli

Abuja — The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced investigations into alleged civilian casualties following reports that an air strike conducted on Saturday, 11 April 2026, may have affected a local market in Jilli.

The Service said it is also handling a related development in which troops apprehended a terrorist fighter in possession of funds intended for logistics support.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Service treats all allegations of civilian harm with utmost seriousness and empathy, stressing that the protection of innocent lives remains central to all NAF operations.

He explained that, in line with this commitment, the Chief of the Air Staff has directed the immediate activation of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell), which has already been deployed to the location on a fact-finding mission to verify the claims.

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He further stated that the Nigerian Air Force remains firmly committed to professionalism, accountability, and transparency in the conduct of its operations.

According to him, the Service will work closely with relevant authorities and community representatives to establish the facts, while urging the public and the media to avoid speculation and allow the investigative process to proceed without prejudice.

He reassured citizens of the NAF's resolve to safeguard both national security and civilian lives, while ensuring that all credible concerns are addressed with diligence and seriousness.

In a separate development, troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, have apprehended a terrorist fighter found with N850,000 suspected to be meant for the purchase of logistics for the terrorist group behind recent attacks on troops' locations at Benisheikh and Ngamdu.

In an update, the Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the suspect, identified as Tijjani, aged 15, was arrested on Sunday, 12 April 2026, in Ngamdu, Borno State.

He disclosed that the suspect was among those involved in the coordinated attacks on Benisheikh and Ngamdu on Thursday.

Narrating his role in the attacks, Tijjani said: "Before the attack we came from Jilli and returned there after the attack. I was sent from Jilli yesterday with N850,000 to collect some logistics from NGAMDU but I was arrested by troops. Yesterday Saturday I left other fighters my colleagues at Jilli, I don't know what happened to them there."