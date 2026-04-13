Nigerian Navy Arrests Two Vessels With Stolen Crude Worth N4 Billion

He said the arrest underscores the Nigerian Navy's continued commitment to combat crude oil theft and other economic saboteurs.

The Nigerian Navy has arrested two vessels, MT Mkpodu and MT Westaf AF, with over 939 metric tons of suspected stolen crude oil worth over N4 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 26 crew members were also arrested in the operations.

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The Commander, Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Olugbenga Oladipo, made this known while briefing journalists in Calabar on Sunday.

He said the arrest underscores the Nigerian Navy's continued commitment to combat crude oil theft and other economic saboteurs.

The commander said the arrests of the vessels were made possible through credible intelligence at midnight on 8 April.

He said the vessels were apprehended at a wellhead located within the Calabar/Akwa Ibom Joint Operation Area, actively involved in crude oil theft.

The commander said that the MT Mkpodu was arrested in the deep process of siphoning the crude.

According to the commander, the arrest was made possible through the cooperation of the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and that of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

"The Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff provided us with all the necessary assets we used in carrying out this operation.

"Following the arrest, Nigerian Navy Ship SHERE and Nigerian Navy 410 Helicopter were deployed to the scene.

"The helicopter provided real-time aerial imagery of the vessels while Nigerian Navy Ship SHERE took custody of the 2 vessels at the offshore location."

According to him, Nigerian Navy Ship OSE and elements of Forward Operating Base IBAKA facilitated the transfer of the arrested vessels and crew members to the Navy jetty in Calabar.

Mr Oladipo said a similar arrest of another vessel, MT Steliosk, was made on 10 April.

He said arrests demonstrate the shared commitment and proactiveness of the Defence Headquarters and Nigerian Navy towards curbing crude oil theft in Nigerian waters through inter-service and inter-agency collaboration.

In his remarks, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Chidozie Okehie, appreciated the commander for his support and assured the Chief of the Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, of their commitment to more arrests of criminals in the area.

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(NAN)