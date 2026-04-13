Nigeria: INEC Denies Copying Statement, Slams Peoples Gazette Report As Misleading

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed claims that it copied a recent press statement from a third party, insisting that the information originated solely from the Commission.

In a rebuttal issued on Sunday, INEC clarified that any circulation of its statement outside its official communication channels was done independently and not coordinated by the Commission.

The electoral body also faulted a report by Peoples Gazette titled "Nigerians react as INEC reposts Tinubu aide's message," describing it as "fake, misleading, and a misrepresentation of facts."

According to INEC, its decision to repost the statement was strictly aimed at amplifying accurate information that had already been released through its official platforms, and not an endorsement of any individual or political figure.

The Commission stressed that its actions should not be interpreted as alignment with any aide or associate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reaffirming its neutrality, INEC maintained that it remains a non-partisan institution committed to transparency and credible electoral processes.

It urged members of the public to disregard what it described as misleading interpretations surrounding the repost, emphasizing that its communication practices are guided by professionalism and independence.