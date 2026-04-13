Nigeria: Wizkid, Tems Performance At 2026 Coachella Festival

Nigerian music icons Wizkid and Tems made a surprise appearance on Saturday night at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in California, joining global pop star Justin Bieber on stage.

The duo thrilled thousands of fans as they performed the hit song, "Essence," during Bieber's headline set. The unannounced appearance took the audience by surprise, sparking massive cheers and becoming the most talked-about moment of the night on social media.

Bieber, who has long been a supporter of the Nigerian music scene, shared the stage with the Afrobeats stars to showcase the global reach of the genre. The performance highlighted the strong chemistry between the three artists and celebrated the success of their record-breaking collaboration.