Nigerian Popstar Tems Reveals How Her Music Career Has Helped Shape Her Growth

12 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Ogunsina

Nigerian music superstar, Temilade Openiyi, alias Tems, has disclosed that she has learned from her career how to be vulnerable and give love.

The singer, in an interview chat with Dose of Society, narrated that she was earlier "hyper-independent".

"Being an artist has changed my life. There are a lot of people that know me. It made me grow, I had to shed a lot of habits that were holding me back--one of those things was my hyper-independency and the thing I do where I push people away," she pointed out.

She also added that she has now learned to embrace love and be open and free to give it. And also be vulnerable without feeling weird.

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