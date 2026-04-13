Nigeria: Govt, NCDC Move to Boost North Central Mining, Create Jobs

The federal government has partnered with the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) to harness the mining potential of the North Central region and drive job creation through mineral processing.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this while receiving the management team of the commission in his office.

He noted that the collaboration is part of broader efforts to reposition the sector for economic growth.

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In a statement by the special assistant on media to the minister, Lara Owo-eye Wise at the weekend, Alake revealed that over 300 artisanal and small-scale miners have been organised into cooperatives as part of government efforts to curb illegal mining and integrate operators into the formal economy.

He added that more than 300 illegal miners have been arrested, while about 150 suspects, including foreigners, are currently being prosecuted.

The minister said the North Central region has already benefited from the ministry's value addition policy, with new mineral processing projects taking off across the zone.

According to him, the policy--aimed at encouraging local processing and beneficiation of mineral resources--has helped the mining sector contribute over $2 billion to the nation's economy.

He explained that the initiative is designed to reduce the export of raw minerals, boost industrial growth, and enhance job creation, in line with the economic diversification agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Alake also stressed the importance of stronger collaboration between the ministry and development commissions, describing the solid minerals sector as critical to Nigeria's broader economic transformation.

He assured the NCDC of the ministry's full support in delivering its mandate and urged its leadership to prioritise transparency, strategic partnerships, and effective project execution.

"You have a very critical role to play... you are doing it for the Nigerian nation," the minister told the delegation, urging them to focus on impactful service rather than material gains.

Earlier, the managing director of the commission, Cyril Tsenyil, said the visit was aimed at exploring areas of collaboration between both institutions.

He noted that partnerships are essential for aligning efforts, leveraging shared resources, and driving sustainable development across the North Central region.

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Tsenyil highlighted the region's rich mineral deposits and proposed the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to accelerate development in the mining sub-sector.

Both parties agreed to establish a technical working committee to advance the partnership and ensure implementation of agreed initiatives.

The NCDC, established under the North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Act, 2024, is mandated to drive development in states within the North Central geopolitical zone, including Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory.