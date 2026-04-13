Nigeria: Governor Alex Otti Hails Davido As Greatest Sparking Fresh War With Wizkid Fans

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has stirred the hornet's nest in the Nigerian music scene after a video of him praising Afrobeats star Davido went viral.

In the trending clip, Governor Otti described Davido as one of the "greatest" artists and fondly referred to him as a "son." He spoke about the singer's journey, noting that although Davido's father initially disapproved of his music career, the singer stayed disciplined and hardworking to prove his worth to the world.

The Governor used Davido's story to advise young Nigerians, stating that talent alone is not enough without education and character. He urged the youth to focus on self-improvement and consistent effort to achieve global success.

However, the Governor's high praise for the "Unavailable" singer has triggered a massive backlash from Wizkid's fans. While Davido's supporters, the "30BG," celebrated the endorsement, members of the "Wizkid FC" took to social media to fume, insisting that the title of the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) belongs only to their idol.

The heated debate has once again put the spotlight on the intense rivalry between Nigeria's two biggest music fan bases, showing how even a Governor's comment can set the internet on fire.