Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 21 Suspects in Kano Drug Raids

The Kano Strategic Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 21 suspects and seized illicit substances following a series of coordinated raids across the state.

The operation, carried out on April 11, 2026, comes shortly after the Kano State Government donated three operational vehicles to the command, a development the agency says has boosted its capacity.

According to a statement issued by the Command's public relations officer, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, the operations targeted multiple drug hotspots, including Filin Idi, Hotoro, Mariri, Fagge, and the Farm Center area along Zaria Road leading to "the arrest of 21 suspects and the recovery of assorted illicit substances and dangerous locally-made weapons."

Recovered items, according to the agency, include cannabis sativa, pregabalin, codeine-based cough syrup, rubber solution used as an inhalant, and various locally-made weapons.

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The NDLEA added that some suspects resisted arrest, noting that "suspects who attempted to attack officers with locally-made weapons were tactically disarmed and taken into custody."

Commander of the Kano Strategic Command, CN DY Lawal, added that the agency would sustain the crackdown, warning that "we will continue to use these assets for sustained, visible operations to rid our communities of illicit drugs," while urging those involved in the trade to "repent now before it is too late."

The Command said investigations are ongoing to identify principal drug dealers and to build cases for prosecution.