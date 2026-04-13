Nigeria: Amid Erratic Power Supply, Adelabu Says He Has Delivered On Two-Week Pledge

Electricity generation has improved in the last two weeks, from March 28 to April 10, 2026, underscoring the federal government's commitment to delivering on its promises to Nigerians, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said yesterday.

Despite unreliable electricity supply in many parts of the country, Special Adviser to Adelabu on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said the gradual rise in generation output within the period was in tandem with the assurance given by the minister to improve supply within two weeks.

Quoting data from the period under review, Adelabu stated that it showed that actual power generation increased from about 3,951MW on March 28 to over 4,300MW by April 10, reflecting a consistent upward trend.

He explained that this improvement closely aligned with the steady increase in gas supply to thermal power plants, which rose from approximately 605 million standard cubic feet (mmscfd) to over 704 mmscfd within the same timeframe.

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He further stated that mechanical availability remained stable and even improved, peaking at over 7,796MW in early April, while operational availability rose from about 4,208MW to a peak of over 4,694MW, indicating enhanced efficiency in converting available gas into electricity.

"Despite minor fluctuations recorded on some days, the overall trajectory points to a gradual recovery in the power sector, driven largely by improved gas supply and better coordination among critical stakeholders," the statement said.

Adelabu emphasised that the strong correlation between gas availability and generation output underscores the importance of sustained interventions in the gas-to-power value chain, given Nigeria's heavy reliance on thermal power plants.

To consolidate the gains recorded so far, the minister said he recently inaugurated a gas-to-power monitoring committee to ensure improved coordination, real-time monitoring, and sustained gas supply to generating companies.

"The committee is expected to address bottlenecks in gas delivery, enhance synergy between gas producers and power generation companies, and ultimately guarantee a more stable and reliable electricity supply across the country.

"The minister remains committed to ensuring that the modest gains recorded are not only sustained but significantly improved upon in the coming weeks," the statement added.

Adelabu assured Nigerians that ongoing reforms and targeted interventions in the sector would continue to yield measurable improvements in power generation and supply, in line with the administration's broader objective of stabilising the nation's electricity sector. " We are not there yet, but we will continue to ensure measurable improvements," the minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, the minister has urged the new Management of the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) to focus on improving its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The Minister spoke during the visit of the newly appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Olusegun Adesayo and the Chairman of the Board, Ikechi Nwosu to his office at the weekend.

Adelabu said the agency should focus on improving IGR while reducing dependence on appropriation, especially in funding its operational cost. He also urged the management to look into establishing more meter testing centres across the country in order to enhance and improve on their role. While expressing confidence in the new management, he assured that the full board would be inaugurated this week.

"I have no doubt about your ability and I can also say that with your appointment by the president, you will do well. The president knows what he is doing by appointing you and any appointee of the president will have my full cooperation," he emphasised.

Decrying the dearth of manpower, especially meter installers, the minister again reiterated his call for collaboration between the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) and NEMSA to tackle the issue.

" We need to ensure more installers are trained in order to accelerate the government's plan to bridge the meter gap in the country. We should plan towards having them in each of the geo-political zones. Having the working tools really matters. If you have the people, you have the office, you have the vehicle, but you do not have meter testing centres, that is not good," Adelabu explained.

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He informed the management of another meeting and a comprehensive retreat with the board as soon as possible. He urged Adesayo to conduct a comprehensive diagnosis of the agency and list the challenges in order to know where to start from.

"I won't lie to you, you can't get everything sorted overnight. Though you may have the knowledge of what is happening, what the problems are. I can tell you those problems are still there but what matters is for you to have a full understanding of what the problems are and how to resolve them," he said.

Earlier, the managing director informed the minister of his visit to the other agencies to get their support. He also spoke on the required support from the ministry in order to ensure the successful discharge of the agency 's responsibilities.