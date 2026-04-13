Nigeria: Conviction of Terrorists Will Give Hope to Victims - U.S., CSOs, Lawyer

ABUJA--AMID rising insecurity across the country, the United States, civil society organizations, CSOs, and a senior lawyer have hailed the conviction and sentencing of Boko Haram terrorists to life imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

They described the landmark judgment by Justice James Omotosho as a step in the right direction.

US commends Nigeria over 386 terrorism convictions

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On its part, the United States commended the federal government for securing 386 convictions in terrorism-related cases, describing the development as a significant step towards justice and accountability.

U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulosin, a statement he shared via X yesterday, said: "The United States commends the Nigerian government for its strong commitment to expediting trials addressing terrorism and related crimes.

"We welcome the convictions of 386 Islamist militants in cases that had previously faced significant delays in the courts, and we recognise this as an important step toward accountability and justice."

The U.S. further stressed the importance of transparent legal processes in tackling extremism, saying: "we believe that timely and transparent legal processes are critical in confronting extremism and reinforcing public trust in judicial institutions.

"Upholding the rule of law remains essential to ensuring the safety, stability, and long-term security of all Nigerians."

Judgment will restore Nigerians' faith in justice system - Global Rights

The Executive Director, Global Rights Nigeria, Abiodun Baiyewu, said the judgment would give more confidence in the nation's justice system.

Baiyewu said: "This is certainly a move in the right direction. This will help restore the public's faith in the justice system. Prior rhetoric of amnesty and rehabilitation have been very detrimental to the psyche of communities that have borne the brunt of terrorism for the past 15 years. Hopefully, it would deter other would-be criminals' intent on chaos."

We don't need special courts to prosecute terrorism cases

According to her, "terrorists should be prosecuted by regular courts. These are internal security/criminal matters, and should be treated as such. You could have a special investigations unit, but the regular courts are equipped to manage them once charged with a crime.

"The one thing they can do differently is to ensure that the justice system is overhauled to ensure criminal matters are adjudicated on time."

Judgment reaffirms no one is above the law - ActionAid

In his reaction to the judgments, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Dr Andrew Mamedu, said: "ActionAid Nigeria believes this is a significant step in the right direction. Holding individuals accountable for acts of terrorism reinforces the principle that no one is above the law, and that the state remains committed to protecting citizens from violent extremism.

"We strongly support the idea that it is better for terrorists to serve the right and commensurate punishment within the framework of the law, while simultaneously participating in rehabilitation programmes.

"Such rehabilitation ensures that convicted individuals have the opportunity to reintegrate into society safely where applicable and reduces the likelihood of re-offending.

"At the same time, we recognise that justice is not only about convictions. Sustainable impact requires a holistic approach that addresses the structural drivers of terrorism, including poverty, social exclusion, lack of education and weak governance.

"Convictions should, therefore, complement community-based interventions, psychosocial support for victims, and long-term prevention strategies. In this sense, the court's decision is a positive signal but it must be embedded in a broader framework that ensures lasting security and societal healing."

We've confidence in conventional courts

Speaking further, Mamedu said: "ActionAid Nigeria recognises that conventional courts are an important avenue for handling terrorism cases. They demonstrate confidence in civilian judicial institutions, reinforce the rule of law, and allow for open and transparent proceedings, which promote public accountability and adherence to human rights standards.

"Conventional courts ensure that terrorism cases are treated like any other criminal matter under the law, maintaining procedural fairness and due process."

Sound judgment, step in right direction - Lawyer

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Lawyer and Principal Counsel, Idris Faro & CO, Idris Faro, described the judgment as sound and a step in the right direction.

He said: "The judgment of Hon. Justice Omotoso of the Federal High Court, convicting and sentencing some defendants who pleaded guilty to terrorism and other offences, is a sound judgment. It is a step in the right direction. There must be punishment for those who commit crimes, especially heinous crimes.

"Administration of Criminal Justice is nothing without the imposition of custodial sentence on violent criminals. They must be taken to the penitentiary for punishment and correction as necessary.

"There has been a recurrence of violent crimes in the country because criminals get away with their crimes. When criminals are jailed or sentenced to death as the law still provides, it sends a strong message to would-be criminals or the lucky ones who escaped arrest that crime does not pay.

"By diligently prosecuting terrorists, the the level of insecurity will drastically reduce. There should be no sacred cows at all. Terrorists and their financiers or those who abet them must have their day in court."