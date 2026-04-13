Nigeria: Police Begin Investigation Into Killing of Agali in Lagos

The Lagos State Police have begun an investigation into the shooting of Adedipe Adeyinkan, popularly known as "Agali," which occurred on April 11, 2026, at about 11:30 p.m. on National Stadium Bridge, inward Iponri.

In a late-night post on its official X page, the Lagos State Police Command stated that investigations had commenced following the reported shooting.

The post read: "The Command is aware of the shooting incident involving Adedipe Adeyinkan, popularly known as 'Agali,' which occurred on April 11, 2026, at about 11:30 p.m. on National Stadium Bridge inward Iponri. The victim was rushed to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was confirmed dead.

"Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Earlier on Saturday, our correspondent witnessed a white car and a black car at the scene, which appeared to be surrounded by uniformed police officers, although the scene initially suggested an accident. This was at about 11:52 p.m.

While the police did not provide further details, reports circulating on social media platforms alleged that the deceased was a prominent figure within the Buccaneers confraternity in the Surulere axis.