Nigeria: Police Begin Investigation Into Killing of Agali in Lagos

12 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police have begun an investigation into the shooting of Adedipe Adeyinkan, popularly known as "Agali," which occurred on April 11, 2026, at about 11:30 p.m. on National Stadium Bridge, inward Iponri.

In a late-night post on its official X page, the Lagos State Police Command stated that investigations had commenced following the reported shooting.

The post read: "The Command is aware of the shooting incident involving Adedipe Adeyinkan, popularly known as 'Agali,' which occurred on April 11, 2026, at about 11:30 p.m. on National Stadium Bridge inward Iponri. The victim was rushed to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was confirmed dead.

"Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Earlier on Saturday, our correspondent witnessed a white car and a black car at the scene, which appeared to be surrounded by uniformed police officers, although the scene initially suggested an accident. This was at about 11:52 p.m.

While the police did not provide further details, reports circulating on social media platforms alleged that the deceased was a prominent figure within the Buccaneers confraternity in the Surulere axis.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.