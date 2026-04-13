CISLAC expressed concern over the incident, describing it as part of a troubling pattern of civilian harm during counterterrorism operations.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has condemned a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike along the Borno-Yobe boundary, where dozens of civilians are feared dead and several others injured.

The airstrike, which reportedly occurred on Saturday evening in Jilli, a suburb of Geidam in Yobe State bordering Borno State, targeted suspected insurgents but hit a busy market, according to local sources.

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the NAF confirmed carrying out the operation but did not acknowledge any civilian casualties.

Residents and local officials, however, said many victims of the strike were civilians caught in the bombardment during peak trading hours. Survivors were taken to hospitals in nearby communities, including Geidam, for treatment.

A councillor in Jilli ward, Ibraheem Geidam, was also reported to have appealed to residents to donate blood to support the injured.

According to Yerwa Express, a local publication, the market is a major commercial hub frequented by traders from neighbouring communities across the Borno-Yobe axis.

Witnesses quoted by the outlet said insurgents had entered the market to collect levies from traders before the military strike occurred.

The spokesperson for the NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, an air commodore, confirmed the operation, describing it as a precision strike on ᴛeppopᴎcᴛ locations in the Jilli axis.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ejodame said the mission was part of a "coordinated air-ground integration operation" conducted alongside Nigerian Army troops after targeting ᴛeppopᴎcᴛ hideouts in the area.

He did not respond to questions about reported civilian casualties as of the time of filing this report.

CISLAC reaction

In a statement on Sunday, CISLAC expressed concern over the incident, describing it as part of a troubling pattern of civilian harm during counterterrorism operations.

The organisation's Executive Director, Auwal Musa (Rafsanjani), called for an independent and transparent investigation into the strike.

"We extend our condolences to the victims and their families and call for an urgent, transparent and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this attack," Mr Musa said.

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He warned that recurring civilian casualties in military operations point to systemic issues such as weak intelligence verification and inadequate safeguards during targeting.

CISLAC also urged the federal government to ensure accountability where errors or negligence are established and to provide compensation and support to affected victims and families.

Recurring concerns

The latest incident adds to a series of controversial air operations in Nigeria's conflict-affected northern region, where military strikes targeting insurgents have sometimes resulted in civilian deaths.

In December, several civilians, including fishermen and commercial drivers, were reportedly killed in airstrikes in the Mararaba area of Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State. At least 10 vehicles were said to have been destroyed.

Months after that incident, the Air Force has yet to publicly clarify the circumstances or accept responsibility.

Analysts have repeatedly raised concerns about intelligence accuracy and civilian protection in military operations in densely populated or mixed-use areas.