Liberia: Boakai's New Banknote Proposal Faces Legislative Scrutiny

A major monetary policy proposal by Joseph Nyuma Boakai to print additional Liberian dollar banknotes between 2026 and 2030 is now under intense legislative review, as policymakers confront the delicate balance between sustaining economic growth and safeguarding price stability.

The House of Representatives has mandated its Banking and Currency Committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the proposal--signaling both the political sensitivity and economic significance of the plan. Lawmakers are seeking clarity on key technical, financial, and governance issues, including the total volume of currency to be printed, procurement processes, inflation safeguards, and the broader macroeconomic implications.

The President's request comes at a critical juncture. Liberia's economy is recovering and expanding, with growth estimated at about 5.1 percent in 2025 and projected to exceed 5 percent again in 2026. This growth is being driven by agriculture, mining, trade, and telecommunications--sectors that remain heavily reliant on cash transactions.

Officials at the Central Bank of Liberia argue that the proposed printing is not an expansionary policy, but rather a technical necessity.

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"The primary need is the replacement of worn-out and mutilated banknotes, as well as responding to an expanding economy," said P. Mah Kruah during a media briefing in Monrovia.

Liberia's cash-intensive economy means banknotes deteriorate rapidly due to frequent handling and environmental conditions. At the same time, population growth and increased commercial activity have driven up demand for physical currency--particularly in rural areas where digital finance penetration remains limited.

Despite the Central Bank's assurances, lawmakers are approaching the proposal with caution.

Concerns center on whether increased money supply could fuel inflation, weaken the Liberian dollar, or undermine public confidence in the financial system--especially given past controversies surrounding currency management.

"This review is about ensuring accountability and protecting the economy," a member of the Banking and Currency Committee noted. "We must be certain that this process is transparent and economically justified."

The House has tasked the committee to consult independent economists and financial experts, reflecting a broader effort to subject the proposal to rigorous scrutiny before granting approval.

Central Bank officials have mounted a strong defense, emphasizing a key economic principle: printing money does not automatically cause inflation--if it is aligned with real economic growth.

"It becomes inflationary only when money supply grows faster than output," Kruah explained.

According to the Bank, the planned issuance will be carefully calibrated to match GDP growth, transaction demand and replacement needs for damaged notes.

To prevent excess liquidity, the CBL says it will deploy standard monetary tools such as Open Market Operations and adjustments to reserve requirements.

Mussah Kamara warned that failing to expand money supply in line with economic activity could be equally harmful.

"If the economy is expanding and you don't increase money supply accordingly, you risk distorting economic activity," he said, pointing to the dangers of under-monetization, including slowed transactions and economic inefficiencies.

The debate also highlights Liberia's structural economic realities. While digital financial services are growing--particularly through mobile money platforms--cash remains dominant.

The CBL has introduced reforms such as the Real-Time Instant Payment System (RIPS) to promote digital transactions, but officials acknowledge the limitations.

"Digital money and physical cash are complementary--not substitutes," said Christopher Wallace.

Barriers to a fully digital economy include low digital literacy, especially in rural communities, limited infrastructure, cybersecurity concerns and cultural reliance on cash transactions.

As a result, demand for physical currency is expected to remain strong in the medium term.

Beyond domestic considerations, the CBL has raised concerns about global supply constraints in currency printing.

Due to rising worldwide demand and shortages of specialized materials, even advanced economies are facing delays.

"We are a small economy--we are not at the front of the queue," Kamara admitted. "If we delay, we risk running out of currency."

The Bank estimates that new banknotes could take between 12 and 24 months to be delivered--underscoring the urgency of initiating the process now.

A key pillar of the CBL's argument is its commitment to transparency. Officials pointed to the 2021-2024 currency printing exercise, which involved international oversight from institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and U.S.-backed technical partners.

"We had external involvement at the level of the U.S. government," Kruah noted. "Standards were set, and we are maintaining those standards to ensure credibility and integrity."

For the proposed exercise, the Bank has outlined safeguards including legislative authorization, competitive procurement processes, independent audits, regular reporting to lawmakers and public communication campaigns.

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President Boakai's proposal reflects a broader policy challenge--how to sustain economic momentum while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

On one hand, insufficient currency supply could disrupt markets, constrain trade, and erode confidence. On the other, excessive or poorly managed printing could trigger inflation and currency depreciation.

The Legislature's role will therefore be imperative--not only in approving the proposal but in shaping its implementation framework.

Some say the debate is less about whether Liberia needs more currency, and more about how to manage the process responsibly.

"This is a test of institutional credibility," one lawmaker observed. "If handled transparently and professionally, it can strengthen confidence in the financial system. If not, it could deepen public skepticism."

As the Banking and Currency Committee begins its work, the outcome will have far-reaching implications for Liberia's economic trajectory.

At stake is more than just currency supply--it is the credibility of economic governance, the resilience of monetary policy, and the trust of the Liberian people.

The question before lawmakers is, how to ensure that a necessary economic intervention does not become a source of instability?