Nigeria: NAF Probes Reported Civilian Casualties in Airstrike On Border Market

"The Service treats all reports of possible civilian harm with the utmost seriousness and empathy, as the protection of innocent lives remains central to all NAF operations."

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an investigation into reports that civilians may have been affected during an airstrike in Jilli, a community in Yobe State bordering Borno.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NAF spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, an air commodore, said the strike was carried out on Saturday, 11 April, but acknowledged emerging claims that a local market may have been hit, resulting in civilian casualties.

Mr Ejodame said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has directed the immediate deployment of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to the area to undertake a fact-finding mission.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Service treats all reports of possible civilian harm with the utmost seriousness and empathy, as the protection of innocent lives remains central to all NAF operations," he said.

He added that the probe would involve collaboration with relevant authorities and community representatives to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Air Force urged the public and the media to refrain from speculation and allow the process to proceed without prejudice.

"The Nigerian Air Force remains firmly committed to professionalism, accountability, and transparency in the conduct of its missions," Mr Ejodame said.

Background

The development follows widespread media reports that a military airstrike hit a border market linking Borno and Yobe states, with claims of significant civilian casualties.

Earlier, military authorities said an aerial operation conducted in coordination with ground troops targeted and killed terrorists. However, they did not address reports of civilian harm.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the strike affected traders at the market in Jilli. Reacting to the incident, Amnesty International Nigeria said more than 100 civilians may have been killed.